Student Monthly Membership

Use the "Add +" button to select how many months of membership you want to pay for. 12 months is the maximum allowed.

After selecting your months of membership being paid, Zeffy adds an OPTIONAL fee to pay for the cost of this transaction (17%). YOU CAN CHOOSE NOT TO HAVE THIS OPTIONAL AMOUNT ADDED BY CLICKING IN THIS OPTIONAL AMOUNT WINDOW AND SELECTING “OTHER”. THEN LEAVE THE AMOUNT WINDOW EMPTY AND CONTINUE WITH YOUR PAYMENT PROCESS.