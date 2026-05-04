Student Ministry's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
To Make Sure they Have the Dates You Desire, Check Link for Availability Before Bidding: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/40564018?source_impression_id=p3_1778948589_P311FAzXaTxVcA5k
A beautiful southern farmhouse design with modern conveniences, our 2019 built home will be the perfect house for groups both large and small. With the ability to sleep up to 20 people, each of the 6 bedrooms offer en-suite bathrooms with a large room perfect for kids.
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 summer days at this vacation cottage on the beautiful Dale Hollow Lake, about three hours east and nestled in Highland Rim.
Between some quiet solitude at the end of the road, or active time on the lake with a pontoon and Ski boat (*owner's presence required), this serene getaway has something for every personality type.
The cottage has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2400 square feet, easily accommodating 8 people. The dates of your weekend will be settled with David and Linda Boyd upon winning!
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 autumn days at this vacation cottage on the beautiful Dale Hollow Lake, about three hours nestled in Highland Rim.
Between some quiet solitude at the end of the road, or active time on the lake with a pontoon and Ski boat (*owner's presence required), this serene getaway has something for every personality type.
The cottage has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2400 square feet, easily accommodating 8 people. The dates of your weekend will be settled with David and Linda Boyd upon winning!
Starting bid
Enjoy three weeknights at the Pierret's lake house in Tracey City, TN! This modernly decorated tiny home has a queen bed in the master bedroom, two twin mattresses in the bunk bed in the hallway, and two twin beds in the loft.
Looking for a way to well waste your time? Grab your significant other, family, or friends and a good book, and stay at the Water's Edge Retreat, where time stands still and so do the eloquent waters of the glistening lake. Enjoy the crackling fire pit underneath the quilted star-filled sky and escape to the getaway you deserve!
To see more photos, you can click here! https://www.southcumberlandgetaways.com/time-well-wasted-orp5b705bbx
Starting bid
Value Price: $600
Sonia Sears owns a Neurogen Brain Balancing Nashville, located in Franklin. Brain Balancing is a noninvasive approach to regulating your nervous system and improving communication between different parts of your brain which directly impacts mood, sleep, focus and emotional wellbeing. With this deal, you can enjoy 4 sessions!
Starting bid
Estimated Value Price: $450
Enjoy the warm, classic sound of a Martin with this beautiful Custom X Series acoustic guitar. Featuring a natural wood finish, comfortable playability, and a padded gig bag, this guitar is a great fit for beginners, worship leaders, songwriters, or anyone looking to add a quality acoustic to their collection. A trusted name in guitars since 1833, Martin is known for its rich tone and craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Estimated Value Price: $250
This striking Ibanez acoustic guitar features a bold blue burst finish, full-size dreadnought body, and a protective case. Known for making reliable, player-friendly instruments, Ibanez guitars are a great fit for beginners, students, casual players, or anyone looking for a fun and eye-catching acoustic to add to their collection. A great gift or starter guitar for someone ready to begin playing!
Starting bid
Value Price for 4 People: $250 (take home items valuing $50/pp and there will be snacks provided.)
Gather your girls for a jewelry-making night! Amber Gooch will host and teach during this private experience for you and 3 of your friends. All supplies needed to create your own custom jewelry piece — from earrings and bracelets to beaded or bandana necklaces - are provided! Light refreshments also provided. Perfect for moms, daughters, friends, or a fun night out! Contact Amber at 678-793-8961 to set the date.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind creative experience with our Women’s Discipleship Minister, Michelle Eagle! Michelle will host a private stained glass class in her home garage studio, where the winner will learn the basics of creating stained glass and complete a project to take home. All materials are provided—just bring yourself and enjoy a fun, hands-on experience learning a beautiful craft.
This experience is for one person only due to materials and workspace. Scheduling will be coordinated directly with Michelle after the auction!
Starting bid
What was it like riding around 100 years ago? No seat belt buzzers, no power windows (in fact, no windows on this one at all). A/C: as fast as you can drive (about 30-35). Seats 3 plus driver. We live near Old Natchez Trace, which is a great shaded trek with dappled sunlight. Drives like no other car, a new (old) take on 3 pedals. And all for a great cause - Harpeth kids!
Starting bid
Value Price: $150
Enjoy a curated selection from Herban Market featuring artisanal olive oil, regenerative coffee, a custom mug, and a $50 gift card—perfect for food lovers, coffee enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys local, thoughtfully sourced goods.
Starting bid
Value Price: $75
This gift-wrapping car travel kit helps you always be prepared for an occasion to bless someone with a gift. This kit for your car contains: bags, tissue paper, gift card holders, cupcake boxes, a variety of cards (birthday, sympathy, etc), ribbon, twine, stickers, scissors, tape, pens, and one journal gift book - all in a cute little cardboard suitcase. And the great thing is, you can refill it again and again!
Starting bid
Value Price: $225
Treat yourself to the ultimate sweet escape with this Ice Cream Basket!
This fun-filled package includes an assortment of gourmet ice cream toppings, sauces, waffle cones, sprinkles, gift cards, and all the essentials for creating the perfect sundae night at home. Perfect for families, dessert lovers, or anyone with a sweet tooth!
Starting bid
Value Price: $90
Snuggle up with this adorable Warmies basket, perfect for cozy nights, calming routines, or a thoughtful gift for kids and adults alike.
This basket includes soft Warmies plush animals and cozy comfort items, all beautifully wrapped and ready to enjoy. Warmies are loved for their soothing warmth, gentle lavender scent, and extra-soft feel—making this a sweet basket for rest, relaxation, and comfort.
Starting bid
Value Price: $160
This beautiful framed scripture artwork from Revelation Culture in Franklin, TN features the beloved blessing from Numbers 6:24–26: “The Lord bless you and keep you…” With its clean farmhouse-style wood frame, soft neutral tones, and elegant script lettering, this piece makes a meaningful addition to any home, office, prayer room, or church space. A thoughtful gift and a daily reminder of God’s peace, grace, and blessing.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $60
A beautiful miniature garden in glass, perfect for adding a touch of greenery to any home or office. Low-maintenance, decorative, and great for plant lovers!
Starting bid
A beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, perfect for brightening any room or gifting to someone special!
Starting bid
Estimated Value Price: $100
Bring the coffee shop experience home with this De’Longhi espresso machine. Perfect for making rich espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, and other café-style drinks, this compact machine includes a steam wand for frothing milk and comes with helpful accessories, including a milk frothing pitcher and tamper. A great addition for any coffee lover looking to upgrade their morning routine.
Starting bid
Explorers Kit Vol. 1 - Value Price: $65
These limited releases are designed to showcase the full spectrum of what coffee has to offer. From unique and often overlooked origins, rare varietals, or advanced and even experimental processing methods, each box is a journey!
Coffee 1 - 250g
Origin - Kintamani Highlands in Bali, Indonesia
Varietal - a blend of bourbon, Typica, and Catimor
Flavor - This is a surprising coffee for the region! The typical Indonesian profile takes a backseat, with the earthiness and spice being more subdued. The main flavors are tropical fruits and and deep sweetness.
Coffee 2 - 200g
Origin - Finca La Riviera in Santa Rosa de Cabal, Risaralda, Colombia
Varietal - Sudan Rume
Flavor - deep and rich, licorice jam, dark berries, maple syrup like sweetness
Coffee 3 - 200g
Varietal - Wush Wush
Flavor - complex, dark chocolate, tropical fruits
Starting bid
Estimated Value Price: $100
Enjoy a cozy café experience at home with this beautifully wrapped coffee-themed gift basket. Featuring a charming coffee sign, specialty treats, and coffee-inspired goodies, this basket is perfect for slow mornings, afternoon pick-me-ups, or gifting to the coffee lover in your life. A warm and thoughtful basket for anyone who enjoys a good cup and a sweet treat.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!