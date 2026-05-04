Student Ministry's Silent Auction

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A beautiful southern farmhouse design with modern conveniences, our 2019 built home will be the perfect house for groups both large and small. With the ability to sleep up to 20 people, each of the 6 bedrooms offer en-suite bathrooms with a large room perfect for kids.