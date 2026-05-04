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Harpeth Christian Church

About this event

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Student Ministry's Silent Auction

Sanders Lake House item
Sanders Lake House item
Sanders Lake House item
Sanders Lake House item
Sanders Lake House item
Sanders Lake House
$500

Starting bid

To Make Sure they Have the Dates You Desire, Check Link for Availability Before Bidding: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/40564018?source_impression_id=p3_1778948589_P311FAzXaTxVcA5k


A beautiful southern farmhouse design with modern conveniences, our 2019 built home will be the perfect house for groups both large and small. With the ability to sleep up to 20 people, each of the 6 bedrooms offer en-suite bathrooms with a large room perfect for kids.

Boyd Lake House - Summer item
Boyd Lake House - Summer item
Boyd Lake House - Summer item
Boyd Lake House - Summer
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 summer days at this vacation cottage on the beautiful Dale Hollow Lake, about three hours east and nestled in Highland Rim.


Between some quiet solitude at the end of the road, or active time on the lake with a pontoon and Ski boat (*owner's presence required), this serene getaway has something for every personality type.

The cottage has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2400 square feet, easily accommodating 8 people. The dates of your weekend will be settled with David and Linda Boyd upon winning!

Boyd Lake House - Autumn item
Boyd Lake House - Autumn item
Boyd Lake House - Autumn item
Boyd Lake House - Autumn
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 autumn days at this vacation cottage on the beautiful Dale Hollow Lake, about three hours nestled in Highland Rim.


Between some quiet solitude at the end of the road, or active time on the lake with a pontoon and Ski boat (*owner's presence required), this serene getaway has something for every personality type.

The cottage has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2400 square feet, easily accommodating 8 people. The dates of your weekend will be settled with David and Linda Boyd upon winning!

Pierret Vacation Home item
Pierret Vacation Home item
Pierret Vacation Home item
Pierret Vacation Home item
Pierret Vacation Home
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy three weeknights at the Pierret's lake house in Tracey City, TN! This modernly decorated tiny home has a queen bed in the master bedroom, two twin mattresses in the bunk bed in the hallway, and two twin beds in the loft.


Looking for a way to well waste your time? Grab your significant other, family, or friends and a good book, and stay at the Water's Edge Retreat, where time stands still and so do the eloquent waters of the glistening lake. Enjoy the crackling fire pit underneath the quilted star-filled sky and escape to the getaway you deserve!


To see more photos, you can click here! https://www.southcumberlandgetaways.com/time-well-wasted-orp5b705bbx

4 Neurogen Sessions item
4 Neurogen Sessions
$180

Starting bid

Value Price: $600

Sonia Sears owns a Neurogen Brain Balancing Nashville, located in Franklin. Brain Balancing is a noninvasive approach to regulating your nervous system and improving communication between different parts of your brain which directly impacts mood, sleep, focus and emotional wellbeing. With this deal, you can enjoy 4 sessions!

Martin & Co Accoustic Guitar with Soft Case item
Martin & Co Accoustic Guitar with Soft Case
$125

Starting bid

Estimated Value Price: $450

Enjoy the warm, classic sound of a Martin with this beautiful Custom X Series acoustic guitar. Featuring a natural wood finish, comfortable playability, and a padded gig bag, this guitar is a great fit for beginners, worship leaders, songwriters, or anyone looking to add a quality acoustic to their collection. A trusted name in guitars since 1833, Martin is known for its rich tone and craftsmanship.

Ibanez Blue Burst Acoustic Guitar with Hard Case item
Ibanez Blue Burst Acoustic Guitar with Hard Case
$95

Starting bid

Estimated Value Price: $250

This striking Ibanez acoustic guitar features a bold blue burst finish, full-size dreadnought body, and a protective case. Known for making reliable, player-friendly instruments, Ibanez guitars are a great fit for beginners, students, casual players, or anyone looking for a fun and eye-catching acoustic to add to their collection. A great gift or starter guitar for someone ready to begin playing!

Make Jewelry with Amber Gooch! item
Make Jewelry with Amber Gooch!
$100

Starting bid

Value Price for 4 People: $250 (take home items valuing $50/pp and there will be snacks provided.)

Gather your girls for a jewelry-making night! Amber Gooch will host and teach during this private experience for you and 3 of your friends. All supplies needed to create your own custom jewelry piece — from earrings and bracelets to beaded or bandana necklaces - are provided! Light refreshments also provided. Perfect for moms, daughters, friends, or a fun night out! Contact Amber at 678-793-8961 to set the date.

Stained Glass Class and Take-Home Project item
Stained Glass Class and Take-Home Project
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind creative experience with our Women’s Discipleship Minister, Michelle Eagle! Michelle will host a private stained glass class in her home garage studio, where the winner will learn the basics of creating stained glass and complete a project to take home. All materials are provided—just bring yourself and enjoy a fun, hands-on experience learning a beautiful craft.
This experience is for one person only due to materials and workspace. Scheduling will be coordinated directly with Michelle after the auction!

A Ride in David Boyd's 100+ Year Old Model T item
A Ride in David Boyd's 100+ Year Old Model T
$50

Starting bid

What was it like riding around 100 years ago? No seat belt buzzers, no power windows (in fact, no windows on this one at all). A/C: as fast as you can drive (about 30-35). Seats 3 plus driver. We live near Old Natchez Trace, which is a great shaded trek with dappled sunlight. Drives like no other car, a new (old) take on 3 pedals. And all for a great cause - Harpeth kids!

Herban Market Basket item
Herban Market Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value Price: $150

Enjoy a curated selection from Herban Market featuring artisanal olive oil, regenerative coffee, a custom mug, and a $50 gift card—perfect for food lovers, coffee enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys local, thoughtfully sourced goods.

Gift Wrapping Car Travel Kit item
Gift Wrapping Car Travel Kit
$30

Starting bid

Value Price: $75

This gift-wrapping car travel kit helps you always be prepared for an occasion to bless someone with a gift. This kit for your car contains: bags, tissue paper, gift card holders, cupcake boxes, a variety of cards (birthday, sympathy, etc), ribbon, twine, stickers, scissors, tape, pens, and one journal gift book - all in a cute little cardboard suitcase. And the great thing is, you can refill it again and again!

Ice Cream Basket item
Ice Cream Basket
$80

Starting bid

Value Price: $225

Treat yourself to the ultimate sweet escape with this Ice Cream Basket!


This fun-filled package includes an assortment of gourmet ice cream toppings, sauces, waffle cones, sprinkles, gift cards, and all the essentials for creating the perfect sundae night at home. Perfect for families, dessert lovers, or anyone with a sweet tooth!

Warmies Cozy Comfort Basket item
Warmies Cozy Comfort Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value Price: $90

Snuggle up with this adorable Warmies basket, perfect for cozy nights, calming routines, or a thoughtful gift for kids and adults alike.


This basket includes soft Warmies plush animals and cozy comfort items, all beautifully wrapped and ready to enjoy. Warmies are loved for their soothing warmth, gentle lavender scent, and extra-soft feel—making this a sweet basket for rest, relaxation, and comfort.

Revelation Culture Scripture Artwork item
Revelation Culture Scripture Artwork
$50

Starting bid

Value Price: $160

This beautiful framed scripture artwork from Revelation Culture in Franklin, TN features the beloved blessing from Numbers 6:24–26: “The Lord bless you and keep you…” With its clean farmhouse-style wood frame, soft neutral tones, and elegant script lettering, this piece makes a meaningful addition to any home, office, prayer room, or church space. A thoughtful gift and a daily reminder of God’s peace, grace, and blessing.

Terrarium item
Terrarium
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $60

A beautiful miniature garden in glass, perfect for adding a touch of greenery to any home or office. Low-maintenance, decorative, and great for plant lovers!

Lita Miranda Flowers item
Lita Miranda Flowers
$10

Starting bid

A beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, perfect for brightening any room or gifting to someone special!

De'Longhi Espresso Machine item
De'Longhi Espresso Machine
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value Price: $100

Bring the coffee shop experience home with this De’Longhi espresso machine. Perfect for making rich espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, and other café-style drinks, this compact machine includes a steam wand for frothing milk and comes with helpful accessories, including a milk frothing pitcher and tamper. A great addition for any coffee lover looking to upgrade their morning routine.

Wild Woods Coffee item
Wild Woods Coffee
$25

Starting bid

Explorers Kit Vol. 1 - Value Price: $65


These limited releases are designed to showcase the full spectrum of what coffee has to offer. From unique and often overlooked origins, rare varietals, or advanced and even experimental processing methods, each box is a journey!


Coffee 1 - 250g

Origin - Kintamani Highlands in Bali, Indonesia

Varietal - a blend of bourbon, Typica, and Catimor

Flavor - This is a surprising coffee for the region! The typical Indonesian profile takes a backseat, with the earthiness and spice being more subdued. The main flavors are tropical fruits and and deep sweetness. 


Coffee 2 - 200g

Origin - Finca La Riviera in Santa Rosa de Cabal, Risaralda, Colombia

Varietal - Sudan Rume

Flavor - deep and rich, licorice jam, dark berries, maple syrup like sweetness


Coffee 3 - 200g

Varietal - Wush Wush

Flavor - complex, dark chocolate, tropical fruits

Coffee Lover's Basket item
Coffee Lover's Basket
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value Price: $100

Enjoy a cozy café experience at home with this beautifully wrapped coffee-themed gift basket. Featuring a charming coffee sign, specialty treats, and coffee-inspired goodies, this basket is perfect for slow mornings, afternoon pick-me-ups, or gifting to the coffee lover in your life. A warm and thoughtful basket for anyone who enjoys a good cup and a sweet treat.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!