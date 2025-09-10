Student Portfolio Reviews

Hosted by
About this event
This registration is for students who are seeking a review of their portfolio. We encourage physical pieces of work, but plan to bring your laptop and share your website and other digital, video, or motion graphics work!
This registration makes you part of the review team. We ask you to email [email protected] with your current design-related position and/or resume for our records.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!