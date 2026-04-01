SoHo Shakespeare Company

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SoHo Shakespeare Company

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Student Rentals

1-Hour Rental item
1-Hour Rental
$10

Studio access for up to 1 hour. This includes setup and breakdown time.


* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.

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1.5-Hour Rental item
1.5-Hour Rental
$15

Studio access for up to 1.5 hours. This includes setup and breakdown time.


* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.

0
2-Hour Rental item
2-Hour Rental
$20

Studio access for up to 2 hours. This includes setup and breakdown time.


* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.

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2.5-Hour Rental item
2.5-Hour Rental
$25

Studio access for up to 2.5 hours. This includes setup and breakdown time.


* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.

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3-Hour Rental item
3-Hour Rental
$30

Studio access for up to 3 hours. This includes setup and breakdown time.


* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.

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