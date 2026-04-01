Student Rentals

About this shop
Studio access for up to 1 hour. This includes setup and breakdown time.
* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.
Studio access for up to 1.5 hours. This includes setup and breakdown time.
* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.
Studio access for up to 2 hours. This includes setup and breakdown time.
* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.
Studio access for up to 2.5 hours. This includes setup and breakdown time.
* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.
Studio access for up to 3 hours. This includes setup and breakdown time.
* Student rate applies exclusively to rehearsals for the current course.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!