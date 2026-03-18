Student Research Forum Art Auction 2026

"Sharing is Caring" is a three-dimensional crocheted representation of the biological process known as homologous recombination and an homage to the importance of collaboration in scientific research.

Homologous recombination occurs when two similar chromosomes exchange nucleotides, swapping portions of their arms. This process serves two crucial functions. First, it provides a highly reliable mechanism for repairing DNA damage, thereby preserving genomic stability. Second, when it occurs in sex cells, homologous recombination generates novel gene combinations, creating genetic variation that enables species to adapt over generations.



Through this exchange of genetic material, homologous recombination both maintains genomic integrity and facilitates biological diversity over time.



In parallel, the exchange of ideas among researchers during scientific collaboration similarly promotes integrity and diversity. By sharing perspectives, methods, and insights, collaborative research fosters rigor in data generation while cultivating a diversity of viewpoints that deepens our collective understanding of biology across generations.