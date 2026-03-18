Student Research Forum Art Auction 2026

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This is an original watercolor of a thin cap fibroatheroma with a plaque rupture adapted from https://doi-org.kumc.idm.oclc.org/10.1161/CIRCINTERVENTIONS.115.003163. Atherosclerosis is known as the silent killer, as it is a significant cause of mortality but can go unnoticed.
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Three floating red blood cells in a funky background.
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This piece represents an IgE-mediated allergic response, using antibody-shaped cookies to illustrate the imbalance in immunoglobulin isotypes that occurs during hypersensitivity reactions. CAD software was used to digitally design and 3D print custom cookie cutters based on the canonical antibody structure. These were then used to create sugar cookies decorated with royal icing. Different icing colors distinguish antibody classes, with an exaggerated proportion of IgE to represent the immune overreaction characteristic of a peanut allergy.
By translating a complex immunological process into an edible medium, the work highlights how immune mechanisms that normally protect the body can become harmful when dysregulated through the use of playful. unconventional materials.
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Diseases and medications are often first to come to mind when we consider factors impacting health. However, through my family's personal experiences and my work with underserved populations, I have witnessed first-hand how social and structural factors are also important determinants of health. This painting explores themes of poverty, disability, environmental stewardship, healthcare access, racial justice, and collective action. These medical, socioeconomic, and environmental factors inextricably intertwine to profoundly shape individual and populational health outcomes. Ultimately, this visual commentary serves as a call to action, fostering hope that, through sustained advocacy, we can build a healthier and more equitable future.
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"Sharing is Caring" is a three-dimensional crocheted representation of the biological process known as homologous recombination and an homage to the importance of collaboration in scientific research.
Homologous recombination occurs when two similar chromosomes exchange nucleotides, swapping portions of their arms. This process serves two crucial functions. First, it provides a highly reliable mechanism for repairing DNA damage, thereby preserving genomic stability. Second, when it occurs in sex cells, homologous recombination generates novel gene combinations, creating genetic variation that enables species to adapt over generations.
Through this exchange of genetic material, homologous recombination both maintains genomic integrity and facilitates biological diversity over time.
In parallel, the exchange of ideas among researchers during scientific collaboration similarly promotes integrity and diversity. By sharing perspectives, methods, and insights, collaborative research fosters rigor in data generation while cultivating a diversity of viewpoints that deepens our collective understanding of biology across generations.
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The picture shows one of the realities of tobacco use-COPD. The left panel is a depiction of my late grandfather from childhood and the right is after a decade of battling the disease/only a few years before it took his life.
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A colorful human heart in a funky background.
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This set of three sketches explores the role of peripheral nerves in shaping our lived experiences. From the comfort of a supportive embrace to the awe of expansive views, through the hobbies that have followed us from childhood, our senses allow us to experience joy, express care, and engage with new environments. Our senses help shape our identities and how we move through the world. These pieces explore how this intricate biological system serves as a bridge between our physiology and the meaning we create in the world.
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