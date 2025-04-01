University Of Kansas Medical Center Research Institute
Student Research Forum: Science Meets Art Silent Auction
"Messengers of Discovery"- Elizabeth Jones
$10
This artwork pays homage to the mice that propel scientific breakthroughs, as they reach for a luminous DNA star in the sky. Crafted from the same celestial material, the mice represent how even the smallest creatures can make a profound impact. We are all made of great things- stardust and DNA- and that every contribution, no matter how small, helps us reach for something greater.
"Starry Neurite"-Sarah Crowards
$50
My artwork is a stained glass piece inspired by Van Gogh's starry night, but instead portrays a neuron and its projects, called neurites, in the sky. This is supposed to parallel the complexity, mystery, and beauty of the nervous system and space. It is especially relevant to me as I study peripheral neuropathy.
"Timeless Discoveries"- Taylor Strope
$15
This wooden clock adorn with images of various scientific objects represents the endless journey of discovery and innovation.
The clock represents time taken in the pursuit of knowledge.
May this piece inspire you to explore, question, and marvel at the wonders of science.
"Sacrifice"-Jisu Kang
$20
Sprouted from one seed, but different fates met. Sacrifice from one branch to the other for the basil to grow. Like this basil, science has grown through countless sacrifices. Industries built upon the lifetime works of scientists. Thousands of failures to make one discovery. Endless agonies in the past for the joy of advancing science in the future. These sacrifices have led science to blossom.
