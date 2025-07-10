Notre Dame Naples Student Send-Off 2026🍀

Dear Incoming Freshmen, Current Students, and Recent Graduates

As another exciting academic year begins, the Notre Dame Club of Naples invites you to join us for our annual Student Send-Off 2026—a special celebration of the Notre Dame family right here in Southwest Florida!

Whether you're preparing to begin your first year at Notre Dame, returning to campus, or recently graduated and embarking on your next chapter, this event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with fellow Domers, alumni, parents, and friends before the semester begins.