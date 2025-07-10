A group of smiling young people stands in the foreground against a backdrop of trees and a building, with event details and university logos surrounding them.
Notre Dame Naples

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Notre Dame Naples

About this event

Naples Student Send Off 2026

845 12th Ave S

Naples, FL 34102, USA

Naples Student Send-Off 2026
Free

Notre Dame Naples Student Send-Off 2026🍀

Dear Incoming Freshmen, Current Students, and Recent Graduates

As another exciting academic year begins, the Notre Dame Club of Naples invites you to join us for our annual Student Send-Off 2026—a special celebration of the Notre Dame family right here in Southwest Florida!

Whether you're preparing to begin your first year at Notre Dame, returning to campus, or recently graduated and embarking on your next chapter, this event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with fellow Domers, alumni, parents, and friends before the semester begins.

Naples Student Send-Off 2026 (Copy)
Free

Notre Dame Naples Student Send-Off 2026🍀

Dear Incoming Freshmen, Current Students, and Recent Graduates,

This is your event if you are from Notre Dame, St. Mary's or Holy Cross.

As another exciting academic year begins, the Notre Dame Club of Naples invites you to join us for our annual Student Send-Off 2026—a special celebration of the Notre Dame family right here in Southwest Florida!

Whether you're preparing to begin your first year at Notre Dame, returning to campus, or recently graduated and embarking on your next chapter, this event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with fellow Domers, alumni, parents, and friends before the semester begins.

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