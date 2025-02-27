Student Services / International Academy of Chaplaincy
Credit Transcript
$20
No expiration
The credit transcript is an official document that reflects a student's academic history at the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC). It includes completed courses, grades, and earned credits.
The credit transcript is an official document that reflects a student's academic history at the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC). It includes completed courses, grades, and earned credits.
Official Badge and Wallet
$80
No expiration
Students of the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) may request an official badge and wallet as proof of their certification. To obtain them, they must submit a request and fulfill the administrative requirements.
Students of the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) may request an official badge and wallet as proof of their certification. To obtain them, they must submit a request and fulfill the administrative requirements.
Certificate of Courses
$30
No expiration
The Certificate of Courses is an official document issued by the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) that confirms the successful completion of specific courses. To request it, students must submit a formal request and meet administrative requirements.
The Certificate of Courses is an official document issued by the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) that confirms the successful completion of specific courses. To request it, students must submit a formal request and meet administrative requirements.
Diploma Copy
$50
No expiration
Students of the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) may request a copy of their official diploma. This document certifies the completion of their academic program. To obtain it, they must submit a request and meet the administrative requirements.
Students of the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) may request a copy of their official diploma. This document certifies the completion of their academic program. To obtain it, they must submit a request and meet the administrative requirements.
Certification of studies
$20
No expiration
The Certification of Studies is an official document issued by the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) that verifies a student's academic progress or program completion. To request it, students must submit a formal request and meet administrative requirements.
The Certification of Studies is an official document issued by the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) that verifies a student's academic progress or program completion. To request it, students must submit a formal request and meet administrative requirements.
Certified Class Program
$20
No expiration
The Certified Class Program is an official document from the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) detailing the courses and curriculum of a specific academic program. Students can request it by submitting the necessary forms and meeting the administrative requirements.
The Certified Class Program is an official document from the International Academy of Chaplaincy (AIC) detailing the courses and curriculum of a specific academic program. Students can request it by submitting the necessary forms and meeting the administrative requirements.
Diploma Holder
$30
No expiration
The official diploma holder of the International Academy of Chaplaincy is crafted from navy blue vinyl, featuring an elegant and durable design. The institutional logo is embossed in silver on the cover, adding a distinguished and formal touch. This accessory is designed to protect and proudly display the academic and professional achievements of our graduates.
The official diploma holder of the International Academy of Chaplaincy is crafted from navy blue vinyl, featuring an elegant and durable design. The institutional logo is embossed in silver on the cover, adding a distinguished and formal touch. This accessory is designed to protect and proudly display the academic and professional achievements of our graduates.
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