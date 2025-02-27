Student Services / International Academy of Chaplaincy

The official diploma holder of the International Academy of Chaplaincy is crafted from navy blue vinyl, featuring an elegant and durable design. The institutional logo is embossed in silver on the cover, adding a distinguished and formal touch. This accessory is designed to protect and proudly display the academic and professional achievements of our graduates.

The official diploma holder of the International Academy of Chaplaincy is crafted from navy blue vinyl, featuring an elegant and durable design. The institutional logo is embossed in silver on the cover, adding a distinguished and formal touch. This accessory is designed to protect and proudly display the academic and professional achievements of our graduates.

More details...