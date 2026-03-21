Student Union's Basket Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Includes:
6 Margarita Glasses
5 Assorted Salt & Sugar Rim Mixes
1 Wooden Three Tiered Salt/Sugar Rim Holder
1 Lime Squeezer
1 Organic Margarita Mix
1 Lalo Tequila
4 Taco Stand Holders
3 Siete Taco Seasoning
Starting bid
Includes:
º Men's Haircut with Tommy Randolph
º Women's Haircut with Emily & Hair
º Over $500 in product
º Full Barber Starter Kit- Trimmers, Clippers, Shavers, Guards, Razors, Cape, Accessories
& Products
Starting bid
Includes:
º 3 Games
º Tons of Snacks & Popcorn
º Dominos Pizza Gift Card
Starting bid
Include
Starbucks cups
Harkins gift Cards
Cold Stone Gift Cards
and more!
Starting bid
Includes:
º Grip Strength
º Jump Rope
º Exercise Bands
º Stanley Cup
º Electrolytes
º Ceatine
º Protein Bar
Starting bid
Includes
Glass Coffee cup set
Frother
French Press
Coffee Beans from Better Buzz Coffee
$50 Gift Card to Better Buzz Coffee
Coffee Recipe Book
Chocolate Covered Espresso beans
Syrup Dispenser
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