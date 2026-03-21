Student Union
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Student Union

Hosted by

Student Union

About this event

Sales closed

Student Union's Basket Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1830 W Glenrosa Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015, USA

Margarita & Taco Night basket item
Margarita & Taco Night basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes:

6 Margarita Glasses

5 Assorted Salt & Sugar Rim Mixes

1 Wooden Three Tiered Salt/Sugar Rim Holder

1 Lime Squeezer

1 Organic Margarita Mix

1 Lalo Tequila

4 Taco Stand Holders

3 Siete Taco Seasoning

Glow Up Basket item
Glow Up Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes:

º Men's Haircut with Tommy Randolph

º Women's Haircut with Emily & Hair

º Over $500 in product

º Full Barber Starter Kit- Trimmers, Clippers, Shavers, Guards, Razors, Cape, Accessories

& Products



Family Game Night Basket item
Family Game Night Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes:

º 3 Games

º Tons of Snacks & Popcorn

º Dominos Pizza Gift Card


Movie Basket item
Movie Basket
$100

Starting bid

Include

Starbucks cups

Harkins gift Cards

Cold Stone Gift Cards

and more!

Fitness Basket item
Fitness Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes:

º Grip Strength

º Jump Rope

º Exercise Bands

º Stanley Cup

º Electrolytes

º Ceatine

º Protein Bar

Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes

Glass Coffee cup set

Frother

French Press

Coffee Beans from Better Buzz Coffee

$50 Gift Card to Better Buzz Coffee

Coffee Recipe Book

Chocolate Covered Espresso beans

Syrup Dispenser

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!