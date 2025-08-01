Student/Educator Registration NMGS Fall Field Conference 2025

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About this event
$
This registration is for STUDENTS that received a scholarship code from their institution.
The registration fee includes ONE copy of the Fall Field Conference Guidebook. Entrance to the icebreaker, BBQ dinner, and banquet dinner, as well as daily lunches, snacks, and beverages for NMGS members and their spouse. Attendees should also plan to carry their own water supply in their personal vehicles.
This registration is for EDUCATORS that received a scholarship code from their institution.
The registration fee includes ONE copy of the Fall Field Conference Guidebook. Entrance to the icebreaker, BBQ dinner, and banquet dinner, as well as daily lunches, snacks, and beverages for NMGS members and their spouse. Attendees should also plan to carry their own water supply in their personal vehicles.
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