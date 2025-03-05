Studio 140 Dance Academy at Somerset Hills YMCA Annual Silent Auction

Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to a sparkling clean home with this thoughtfully curated cleaning basket. It includes a gift certificate from Two Maids, a professional cleaning service known for their thorough, reliable, and friendly staff. Also included are a variety of premium cleaning essentials to keep your home fresh and tidy in between visits. Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or just need a break, this basket offers the gift of time and a home that shines! Perfect for: Busy families, new parents, or anyone in need of a little extra help around the house.

Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to a sparkling clean home with this thoughtfully curated cleaning basket. It includes a gift certificate from Two Maids, a professional cleaning service known for their thorough, reliable, and friendly staff. Also included are a variety of premium cleaning essentials to keep your home fresh and tidy in between visits. Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or just need a break, this basket offers the gift of time and a home that shines! Perfect for: Busy families, new parents, or anyone in need of a little extra help around the house.

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