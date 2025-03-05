Studio 140 Dance Academy at Somerset Hills YMCA Annual Silent Auction

Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to a sparkling clean home with this thoughtfully curated cleaning basket. It includes a gift certificate from Two Maids, a professional cleaning service known for their thorough, reliable, and friendly staff.
Also included are a variety of premium cleaning essentials to keep your home fresh and tidy in between visits. Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or just need a break, this basket offers the gift of time and a home that shines!
Perfect for: Busy families, new parents, or anyone in need of a little extra help around the house.
Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to a sparkling clean home with this thoughtfully curated cleaning basket. It includes a gift certificate from Two Maids, a professional cleaning service known for their thorough, reliable, and friendly staff.
Also included are a variety of premium cleaning essentials to keep your home fresh and tidy in between visits. Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or just need a break, this basket offers the gift of time and a home that shines!
Perfect for: Busy families, new parents, or anyone in need of a little extra help around the house.
“Ready for Water Adventures”
$75
Starting bid
Make a splash with this fun and functional summer essentials basket—perfect for kids on the go! This set includes a durable drawstring backpack, ideal for carrying all their gear to the beach, pool, or gym.
Also tucked inside is a quick-dry microfiber beach towel (30" x 60") in a kid-friendly design—lightweight, super absorbent, and easy to pack. For added safety, we’ve included a Speedo Junior PFD Life Jacket Vest (for 50–90 lbs), offering peace of mind for water-loving families.
Perfect for: Pool days, beach trips, lake adventures, or summer camp!
Make a splash with this fun and functional summer essentials basket—perfect for kids on the go! This set includes a durable drawstring backpack, ideal for carrying all their gear to the beach, pool, or gym.
Also tucked inside is a quick-dry microfiber beach towel (30" x 60") in a kid-friendly design—lightweight, super absorbent, and easy to pack. For added safety, we’ve included a Speedo Junior PFD Life Jacket Vest (for 50–90 lbs), offering peace of mind for water-loving families.
Perfect for: Pool days, beach trips, lake adventures, or summer camp!
“Unwind & Indulge”
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a well-deserved night of relaxation with this luxurious basket designed for pure comfort and indulgence. Sip on a bottle of Imagery Pinot Noir, known for its smooth, fruit-forward flavor, while you enjoy a soak with a pampering bubble bath set that soothes the senses.
Satisfy your sweet and savory cravings with Lindor chocolates and a generous serving of roasted cashews—the perfect pairing for your cozy evening in. And for an extra touch of indulgence, enjoy a $25 Bath & Body Works gift card to treat yourself to your favorite scents and self-care goodies.
Perfect for: A self-care night, romantic evening, or thoughtful gift for someone in need of a little R&R.
Treat yourself to a well-deserved night of relaxation with this luxurious basket designed for pure comfort and indulgence. Sip on a bottle of Imagery Pinot Noir, known for its smooth, fruit-forward flavor, while you enjoy a soak with a pampering bubble bath set that soothes the senses.
Satisfy your sweet and savory cravings with Lindor chocolates and a generous serving of roasted cashews—the perfect pairing for your cozy evening in. And for an extra touch of indulgence, enjoy a $25 Bath & Body Works gift card to treat yourself to your favorite scents and self-care goodies.
Perfect for: A self-care night, romantic evening, or thoughtful gift for someone in need of a little R&R.
“Move, Breathe, Thrive”
$150
Starting bid
Jumpstart your wellness journey with a 3-month YMCA membership, valued at up to $500! Enjoy access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise classes, swimming pools, family programs, and so much more.
Whether you're looking to build strength, find community, or just have fun moving your body, the Y has something for everyone—kids and adults alike.
Perfect for: Fitness enthusiasts, families, or anyone ready to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.
Jumpstart your wellness journey with a 3-month YMCA membership, valued at up to $500! Enjoy access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise classes, swimming pools, family programs, and so much more.
Whether you're looking to build strength, find community, or just have fun moving your body, the Y has something for everyone—kids and adults alike.
Perfect for: Fitness enthusiasts, families, or anyone ready to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.
“A Night Under the Stars”
$25
Starting bid
Explore the wonders of the universe with four gift certificates to the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium! Perfect for families, friends, or curious minds of all ages, this experience offers an exciting journey through space—from dazzling star shows to immersive, educational adventures.
Sit back, look up, and discover the magic of the cosmos—no telescope required.
Perfect for: Space lovers, science enthusiasts, families, or anyone who dreams of the stars.
Explore the wonders of the universe with four gift certificates to the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium! Perfect for families, friends, or curious minds of all ages, this experience offers an exciting journey through space—from dazzling star shows to immersive, educational adventures.
Sit back, look up, and discover the magic of the cosmos—no telescope required.
Perfect for: Space lovers, science enthusiasts, families, or anyone who dreams of the stars.
“Sensory Fun for Everyone”
$25
Starting bid
Engage the senses and spark creativity with this exciting Sensory Basket—perfect for kids, teens, or anyone who enjoys hands-on play and relaxation! Packed with tactile treasures like kinetic sand, a variety of fidget toys, and a wireless karaoke microphone, this basket offers hours of entertainment and soothing sensory input.
Whether it’s for play, stress relief, or self-expression, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Perfect for: Kids, sensory seekers, neurodivergent individuals, or anyone who loves interactive fun!
Engage the senses and spark creativity with this exciting Sensory Basket—perfect for kids, teens, or anyone who enjoys hands-on play and relaxation! Packed with tactile treasures like kinetic sand, a variety of fidget toys, and a wireless karaoke microphone, this basket offers hours of entertainment and soothing sensory input.
Whether it’s for play, stress relief, or self-expression, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Perfect for: Kids, sensory seekers, neurodivergent individuals, or anyone who loves interactive fun!
“Glow Up Essentials”
$45
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a head-to-toe refresh with this rejuvenating Relax & Glow basket! Unwind with soothing facial masks and body massagers designed to melt away tension and leave you feeling your best.
To complete your pampering session, enjoy a $25 Ulta Beauty gift card—perfect for picking out your favorite skincare, beauty, or wellness treats.
Perfect for: Self-care enthusiasts, beauty lovers, or anyone in need of a little “me time.”
Treat yourself to a head-to-toe refresh with this rejuvenating Relax & Glow basket! Unwind with soothing facial masks and body massagers designed to melt away tension and leave you feeling your best.
To complete your pampering session, enjoy a $25 Ulta Beauty gift card—perfect for picking out your favorite skincare, beauty, or wellness treats.
Perfect for: Self-care enthusiasts, beauty lovers, or anyone in need of a little “me time.”
“Serenity at Home”
$45
Starting bid
Create a calming oasis at home with this beautiful Breathe & Relax basket. It features a luxurious aromatherapy gift set and an elegant essential oil diffuser to fill your space with peaceful, refreshing scents.
Perfect for unwinding after a long day, setting a serene mood, or enhancing your self-care routine with the power of aromatherapy.
Perfect for: Stress relief, meditation spaces, or anyone who loves to relax and recharge.
Create a calming oasis at home with this beautiful Breathe & Relax basket. It features a luxurious aromatherapy gift set and an elegant essential oil diffuser to fill your space with peaceful, refreshing scents.
Perfect for unwinding after a long day, setting a serene mood, or enhancing your self-care routine with the power of aromatherapy.
Perfect for: Stress relief, meditation spaces, or anyone who loves to relax and recharge.
“Dance & Shine”
$75
Starting bid
Celebrate this year's recital and show your Y pride with the Dance Spirit basket! Courtesy of "Culture & Cloth", this special collection includes a cozy blanket featuring this year’s recital logo, a roomy dance bag perfect for classes and competitions, and a sporty YMCA hat to top off your look.
A wonderful keepsake for dancers and families to remember a year of hard work, passion, and performance!
Perfect for: Dancers, proud families, or fans of this year's incredible recital season.
Celebrate this year's recital and show your Y pride with the Dance Spirit basket! Courtesy of "Culture & Cloth", this special collection includes a cozy blanket featuring this year’s recital logo, a roomy dance bag perfect for classes and competitions, and a sporty YMCA hat to top off your look.
A wonderful keepsake for dancers and families to remember a year of hard work, passion, and performance!
Perfect for: Dancers, proud families, or fans of this year's incredible recital season.
“Summer Fun Essentials”
$55
Starting bid
Get ready for sunny adventures with this Summer Fun Essentials basket! Stay cool and organized with a stylish picnic basket cooler, perfect for packing your favorite snacks and drinks. Lounge in comfort with a soft beach towel, a four pack of Surfside alcoholic spritzers and float your cares away with a colorful pool tube—everything you need for a perfect day at the pool, beach, or park.
Perfect for: Family outings, beach days, pool parties, or summer road trips!
Get ready for sunny adventures with this Summer Fun Essentials basket! Stay cool and organized with a stylish picnic basket cooler, perfect for packing your favorite snacks and drinks. Lounge in comfort with a soft beach towel, a four pack of Surfside alcoholic spritzers and float your cares away with a colorful pool tube—everything you need for a perfect day at the pool, beach, or park.
Perfect for: Family outings, beach days, pool parties, or summer road trips!
“Sip, Snack, and Celebrate”
$75
Starting bid
Bring the fiesta to your own backyard with this lively Margarita Night basket! Shake things up with a bottle of tequila and margarita mix, and craft the perfect cocktail using the included drink shaker.
Snack on crispy tortilla chips and zesty salsa while you sip and savor the flavors of summer—no reservation required!
Perfect for: Date nights, backyard parties, or anyone who loves a good margarita and a great time.
Bring the fiesta to your own backyard with this lively Margarita Night basket! Shake things up with a bottle of tequila and margarita mix, and craft the perfect cocktail using the included drink shaker.
Snack on crispy tortilla chips and zesty salsa while you sip and savor the flavors of summer—no reservation required!
Perfect for: Date nights, backyard parties, or anyone who loves a good margarita and a great time.
“Workday Essentials”
$25
Starting bid
Upgrade your workspace with the Workday Essentials basket! Stay organized and energized with a Biggie reusable cup for your favorite beverages, a sleek laptop case to protect your tech on the go, colorful Post-its to keep track of tasks, and a fidget toy to help you stay focused and stress-free throughout the day.
Perfect for: Students, remote workers, office pros, or anyone ready to level up their workday routine.
Upgrade your workspace with the Workday Essentials basket! Stay organized and energized with a Biggie reusable cup for your favorite beverages, a sleek laptop case to protect your tech on the go, colorful Post-its to keep track of tasks, and a fidget toy to help you stay focused and stress-free throughout the day.
Perfect for: Students, remote workers, office pros, or anyone ready to level up their workday routine.
“Stay Cool”
$25
Starting bid
Beat the heat with this practical and refreshing box fan! Perfect for keeping your home, office, or dorm room comfortable during those warm days and nights. Lightweight, portable, and easy to use, it’s a must-have for any space needing a cool breeze.
Perfect for: Homes, dorms, offices, or summer gatherings.
Beat the heat with this practical and refreshing box fan! Perfect for keeping your home, office, or dorm room comfortable during those warm days and nights. Lightweight, portable, and easy to use, it’s a must-have for any space needing a cool breeze.
Perfect for: Homes, dorms, offices, or summer gatherings.
“Family Fun Night”
$150
Starting bid
Get ready for a night full of laughs, snacks, and entertainment with the Family Fun Night basket, generously donated by The Uncommon Thread!
Enjoy classic treats like popcorn and candy, have a blast playing the Hungry Hungry Hippos game, and head to the big screen with a $100 AMC gift card—perfect for a family movie outing or a few nights of cinematic fun.
Perfect for: Family bonding, kids’ parties, or anyone who loves games, snacks, and movies!
Get ready for a night full of laughs, snacks, and entertainment with the Family Fun Night basket, generously donated by The Uncommon Thread!
Enjoy classic treats like popcorn and candy, have a blast playing the Hungry Hungry Hippos game, and head to the big screen with a $100 AMC gift card—perfect for a family movie outing or a few nights of cinematic fun.
Perfect for: Family bonding, kids’ parties, or anyone who loves games, snacks, and movies!
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