Studio 42 Arts Center All-Access Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
What’s Included
• 4 class credits per month
• Use on any eligible Studio 42 class (Art, Dance, Pilates, etc.)
• Mix and match classes based on your schedule
• Priority access to class registration
⚠️ Important Details:
• Credits are valid for the current month only and do not roll over
• Credits must be used by the registered member (non-transferable)
• Pre-registration is required for all classes
• Missed classes will still count toward your monthly credits
• Specialty camps, workshops, and events may not be included
$
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