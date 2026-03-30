Studio 42 Arts Center All-Access Membership

What’s Included





• 4 class credits per month

• Use on any eligible Studio 42 class (Art, Dance, Pilates, etc.)

• Mix and match classes based on your schedule

• Priority access to class registration









⚠️ Important Details:

• Credits are valid for the current month only and do not roll over

• Credits must be used by the registered member (non-transferable)

• Pre-registration is required for all classes

• Missed classes will still count toward your monthly credits

• Specialty camps, workshops, and events may not be included







