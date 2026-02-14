Studio 7 Talent Force

Offered by

Studio 7 Talent Force

About this shop

Studio 7 Talent Force Spring Flower Fundraiser

Bedding Begonias item
Bedding Begonias
$25

A nursery tray of begonias containing 

18 individual square pots (approx 3 to 4 inches in size). A range of colors available.

Bedding Impatiens item
Bedding Impatiens
$25

A nursery tray of impatiens containing 

18 individual square pots (approx 3 to 4 inches in size). A range of colors available.

10 inch Hanging Baskets item
10 inch Hanging Baskets
$30

A range of floral choices available. Colors and combinations will vary.

Geranium 12" Patio Pot item
Geranium 12" Patio Pot
$35

A range of colors available

Gerbera Daisy 12" Patio Pot item
Gerbera Daisy 12" Patio Pot
$35

Color combinations will vary

12" Patio Pot item
12" Patio Pot
$35

Colors and flower combinations will vary.

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