Studio 7 Talent Force Spring Flower Fundraiser

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A nursery tray of begonias containing
18 individual square pots (approx 3 to 4 inches in size). A range of colors available.
A nursery tray of impatiens containing
18 individual square pots (approx 3 to 4 inches in size). A range of colors available.
A range of floral choices available. Colors and combinations will vary.
A range of colors available
Color combinations will vary
Colors and flower combinations will vary.
$
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