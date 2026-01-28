Studio Honors 2026 Bazaar Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This private, chef-curated dinner for six features soup or salad, appetizer, intermezzo, entrée, and dessert.
The evening is designed as a full sensory experience, complete with champagne, a premium tablescape, and thoughtful presentation that turns dinner into an event.
Includes:
• 4-course chef-prepared dinner for six
• Champagne
• Premium tablescape and elevated presentation
Estimated value: 350
Starting bid
by Calida Kitchen & Wine
An elevated culinary experience celebrating bold flavors, thoughtful hospitality, and the art of food and wine.
Estimated value: $250–$500
Starting bid
Enjoy a private flight experience departing from Albert Whitted Airport with St. Pete Air, followed by dinner at The Hangar ($100 gift card). A truly one-of-a-kind date night pairing adventure with an unforgettable meal.
Estimated value: 250
Starting bid
An intimate dinner and conversation with one of St. Petersburg’s most influential arts leaders. This private evening offers thoughtful dialogue, personal stories, and a warm, welcoming gathering centered on art, life, and community.
Estimated value: 200
Starting bid
A beautifully packaged bourbon gift set — smooth, bold, and perfect for sipping or gifting.
Estimated value: $45–$50
Starting bid
A beautifully packaged bourbon gift set — smooth, bold, and perfect for sipping or gifting.
Estimated value: $45–$50
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