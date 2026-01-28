Studio At 620 Inc
Studio At 620 Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Studio At 620 Inc

Hosted by

Studio At 620 Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Studio Honors 2026 Bazaar Auction

Pick-up location

620 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA

Private 4-Course Dinner for Six (6) with Chef Tahnee item
Private 4-Course Dinner for Six (6) with Chef Tahnee item
Private 4-Course Dinner for Six (6) with Chef Tahnee
$200

Starting bid

This private, chef-curated dinner for six features soup or salad, appetizer, intermezzo, entrée, and dessert.

The evening is designed as a full sensory experience, complete with champagne, a premium tablescape, and thoughtful presentation that turns dinner into an event.

Includes:
• 4-course chef-prepared dinner for six
• Champagne
• Premium tablescape and elevated presentation

Estimated value: 350

Chef’s Table Dinner or Private Wine Tasting for Two item
Chef’s Table Dinner or Private Wine Tasting for Two item
Chef’s Table Dinner or Private Wine Tasting for Two
$175

Starting bid

by Calida Kitchen & Wine
An elevated culinary experience celebrating bold flavors, thoughtful hospitality, and the art of food and wine.
Estimated value: $250–$500

Private Flight Experience & Dinner for Two item
Private Flight Experience & Dinner for Two item
Private Flight Experience & Dinner for Two
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a private flight experience departing from Albert Whitted Airport with St. Pete Air, followed by dinner at The Hangar ($100 gift card). A truly one-of-a-kind date night pairing adventure with an unforgettable meal.
Estimated value: 250

Dinner For Four (4) with Bob Devin Jones
$150

Starting bid

An intimate dinner and conversation with one of St. Petersburg’s most influential arts leaders. This private evening offers thoughtful dialogue, personal stories, and a warm, welcoming gathering centered on art, life, and community.
Estimated value: 200

Sinuous Bourbon Gift Set item
Sinuous Bourbon Gift Set
$30

Starting bid

A beautifully packaged bourbon gift set — smooth, bold, and perfect for sipping or gifting.
Estimated value: $45–$50

Sinuous Bourbon Gift Set #2 item
Sinuous Bourbon Gift Set #2
$30

Starting bid

A beautifully packaged bourbon gift set — smooth, bold, and perfect for sipping or gifting.
Estimated value: $45–$50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!