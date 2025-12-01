Studio Om Offerings

🌟 1-Month UNLIMITED Access at Studio Om 🌟





✨ Unlimited access to 40+ yoga classes & events

✨ Lounge access — a cozy space to study, relax, or hang out with like-minded souls

✨ Yoga mat rental included (no need to bring your own)

✨ Plant-based food & drinks at select events, cooked with love

✨ FREE Buddy Pass for your first week — share the journey with a friend!