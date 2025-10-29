Studio Preparatory's Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
The high school has put together an incredible selection of snacks and gift cards! $50 IHOP, $25 Pluckers, 2x $15 Whataburger, $10 Spokesman and MORE!
LS3 created a mystery box! Minimum value $50
LS2 has created a game night! Enjoy games and treats with your family!
LS1 created a LEGO box! Yellow storage bucket with lid, LEGO beanie, LEGO games and several LEGO sets to enjoy!
Thank you so much to Luke C.'s aunt for donating the Nerf Fun Pack!
The following books and a 20% off coupon to BookPeople. The Girl in the Walls, Danilo Was Here, The Court of the Dead, The Mythmakers, Billion$ to Burn, Graciela in the Abyss, Scythe, Big Little Lies, Black Water Rising, Tom Lake, Great Big Beautiful Life and Funny Story. Thank you, Book People!
Thank you, Mrs. Cortright!
