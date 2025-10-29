Hosted by

Studio Preparatory's Raffle 2025

Snackalicious!
$5

The high school has put together an incredible selection of snacks and gift cards! $50 IHOP, $25 Pluckers, 2x $15 Whataburger, $10 Spokesman and MORE!

Mystery Madness
$5

LS3 created a mystery box! Minimum value $50

Let the Games Begin!
$5

LS2 has created a game night! Enjoy games and treats with your family!

LEGO Legends
$5

LS1 created a LEGO box! Yellow storage bucket with lid, LEGO beanie, LEGO games and several LEGO sets to enjoy!

Nerf Mania
$5

Thank you so much to Luke C.'s aunt for donating the Nerf Fun Pack!

Book Worm
$5

The following books and a 20% off coupon to BookPeople. The Girl in the Walls, Danilo Was Here, The Court of the Dead, The Mythmakers, Billion$ to Burn, Graciela in the Abyss, Scythe, Big Little Lies, Black Water Rising, Tom Lake, Great Big Beautiful Life and Funny Story. Thank you, Book People!

MASSIVE Teddy Bear
$5

Thank you, Mrs. Cortright!

