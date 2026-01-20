Studio Spaces

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About this event
Room Eight includes a furnished 2-person set, multi-camera setup, industry grade audio equipment and lighting, dual screen control board, and wall mounted 50-inch television monitor for member-supplied graphic display.
Marketing Suite: (marketing strategy and implementation) $85/initial consultation. Rates vary based on scope of work agreed upon.
Add CMAP technician to operate your podcast production: $125/hr. (Room Eight and The Vault)
Add CMAP editing services: $300/podcast hour. (Rate can vary depending on production).
Full CMAP production (includes pre-and post-production, podcast technician, full editing services) $500 minimum / $500 per podcast hour.
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