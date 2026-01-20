CMAP TV

Hosted by

CMAP TV

About this event

Studio Spaces

7500 Monterey Rd

Gilroy, CA 95020, USA

Podcast: Room Eight (Hourly Rate)
$80

Room Eight includes a furnished 2-person set, multi-camera setup, industry grade audio equipment and lighting, dual screen control board, and wall mounted 50-inch television monitor for member-supplied graphic display.

Podcast: Room Eight (Half Day Rate)
$240
Podcast: Room Eight (Full Day Rate)
$480
Audio: The Booth (30 min)
$45
Audio: The Booth (Hourly Rate)
$65
The Vault (Hourly Rate)
$120
The Vault (Half Day Rate)
$360
The Vault (Full Day Rate)
$720
Studio One (Hourly Rate)
$300
Studio One (Half Day Rate)
$900
Studio One (Full Day Rate)
$1,800
30 minute first time training session fee
$45
Marketing Suite Initial Consultation
$85

Marketing Suite: (marketing strategy and implementation) $85/initial consultation. Rates vary based on scope of work agreed upon.

Add CMAP Technician (Hourly Rate)
$125

Add CMAP technician to operate your podcast production: $125/hr. (Room Eight and The Vault)

Add CMAP editing services (Hourly Rate)
$300

Add CMAP editing services: $300/podcast hour. (Rate can vary depending on production).

Full CMAP Production (Hourly Rate)
$500

Full CMAP production (includes pre-and post-production, podcast technician, full editing services) $500 minimum / $500 per podcast hour.

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