Studio Texas Memberships 2024

Individual Membership
$50

INDIVIDUAL MEMBER $50 Free monthly newsletter, Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, First notice of upcoming events 5% discount on workshops
Couple/Family Membership
$75

COUPLES/FAMILY MEMBERSHIP $75 Share the fun with your partner and family: Free monthly newsletter, Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 10% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 10% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events
Premier Sustaining Membership
$250

PREMIER SUSTAINING MEMBER $250 Help support the arts and their contribution to communities and lives by becoming a Premier Sustaining Memberr: Free monthly newsletter. Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 15% discount on registration for classes and workshops. Priority registration for classes and workshops, 15% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events, Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas scroll
Ambassador Sustaining Membership
$500

AMBASSADOR SUSTAINING MEMBER $500 Step up to the next level and become a Studio Texas Ambassador to support the arts and their contribution to communities and lives. Free monthly newsletter, Free Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 15% discount on registration for classes and workshops Priority registration for classes and workshops, 15% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas scroll. Tickets for 2 people included in the annual Art Experience Event.
Champion Sustaining Sponsor
$1,000

CHAMPION SUSTAINING SPONSOR $1,000 Be a part of Studio Texas and contribute to its mission to sustain the arts. As the arts go, so goes society. Free monthly newsletter, Free invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 20% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 20% discount on Studio Texas sponsored events, Have your name or logo display on the Studio Texas scroll, Tickets for 4 people included in the annual Art Experience Event.
Golden Elite Sponsor
$5,000

GOLDEN ELITE SPONSOR $5000 A Golden Community Leader: Free Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 20% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 20% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events, Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas, Tickets for 6 people included in the annual Art Experience Event, Preferred reserved seating at events, Sponsor recognition on signage at events
