Studio Texas Memberships 2024

INDIVIDUAL MEMBER $50
Free monthly newsletter, Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, First notice of upcoming events
5% discount on workshops
INDIVIDUAL MEMBER $50
Free monthly newsletter, Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, First notice of upcoming events
5% discount on workshops
Couple/Family Membership
$75
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
COUPLES/FAMILY MEMBERSHIP $75
Share the fun with your partner and family: Free monthly newsletter, Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition,
10% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 10% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events
COUPLES/FAMILY MEMBERSHIP $75
Share the fun with your partner and family: Free monthly newsletter, Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition,
10% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 10% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events
Premier Sustaining Membership
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
PREMIER SUSTAINING MEMBER $250
Help support the arts and their contribution to communities and lives by becoming a Premier Sustaining Memberr: Free monthly newsletter. Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 15% discount on registration for classes and workshops. Priority registration for classes and workshops, 15% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events, Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas scroll
PREMIER SUSTAINING MEMBER $250
Help support the arts and their contribution to communities and lives by becoming a Premier Sustaining Memberr: Free monthly newsletter. Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 15% discount on registration for classes and workshops. Priority registration for classes and workshops, 15% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events, Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas scroll
Ambassador Sustaining Membership
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
AMBASSADOR SUSTAINING MEMBER $500
Step up to the next level and become a Studio Texas Ambassador to support the arts and their contribution to communities and lives.
Free monthly newsletter, Free Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 15% discount on registration for classes and workshops
Priority registration for classes and workshops, 15% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events
Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas scroll. Tickets for 2 people included in the annual Art Experience Event.
AMBASSADOR SUSTAINING MEMBER $500
Step up to the next level and become a Studio Texas Ambassador to support the arts and their contribution to communities and lives.
Free monthly newsletter, Free Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 15% discount on registration for classes and workshops
Priority registration for classes and workshops, 15% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events
Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas scroll. Tickets for 2 people included in the annual Art Experience Event.
Champion Sustaining Sponsor
$1,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
CHAMPION SUSTAINING SPONSOR $1,000
Be a part of Studio Texas and contribute to its mission to sustain the arts. As the arts go, so goes society. Free monthly newsletter, Free invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 20% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 20% discount on Studio Texas sponsored events, Have your name or logo display on the Studio Texas scroll, Tickets for 4 people included in the annual Art Experience Event.
CHAMPION SUSTAINING SPONSOR $1,000
Be a part of Studio Texas and contribute to its mission to sustain the arts. As the arts go, so goes society. Free monthly newsletter, Free invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 20% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 20% discount on Studio Texas sponsored events, Have your name or logo display on the Studio Texas scroll, Tickets for 4 people included in the annual Art Experience Event.
Golden Elite Sponsor
$5,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
GOLDEN ELITE SPONSOR $5000
A Golden Community Leader: Free Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 20% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 20% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events, Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas, Tickets for 6 people included in the annual Art Experience Event, Preferred reserved seating at events, Sponsor recognition on signage at events
GOLDEN ELITE SPONSOR $5000
A Golden Community Leader: Free Invitation to Studio Texas’ talks and events, Opportunity to participate in the Studio Texas Annual Members Exhibition, 20% discount on registration for classes and workshops, Priority registration for classes and workshops, 20% discount on Studio Texas-sponsored ticketed events, Have your name or logo displayed on the Studio Texas, Tickets for 6 people included in the annual Art Experience Event, Preferred reserved seating at events, Sponsor recognition on signage at events