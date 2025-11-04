Studio Theatre Worcester Inc

Studio Theatre Worcester Inc

Silent Auction - New Works Program

Rob Gronkowski SIGNED & FRAMED New England Patriots Jersey item
Rob Gronkowski SIGNED & FRAMED New England Patriots Jersey
$575

Starting bid

Future NFL Hall of Famer and New England Patriots legend, Rob Gronkowski. Jersey is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $700

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Pedro Martinez SIGNED Boston Red Sox Jersey item
Pedro Martinez SIGNED Boston Red Sox Jersey
$225

Starting bid

MLB Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox legend, Pedro Martinez. Jersey is signed.


Estimated Value: $399

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Larry Bird SIGNED Boston Celtics Jersey item
Larry Bird SIGNED Boston Celtics Jersey
$199

Starting bid

NBA Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend, Larry Bird. Jersey is signed.


Estimated Value: $300

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Bobby Orr SIGNED Boston Bruins hockey puck item
Bobby Orr SIGNED Boston Bruins hockey puck
$149

Starting bid

NHL Hall of Famer and Boston Bruins legend, Bobby Orr. Boston Bruins puck is signed. 

Estimated Value: $350

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

'Big Papi' David Ortiz FRAMED "This Is Our City" 16x20 item
'Big Papi' David Ortiz FRAMED "This Is Our City" 16x20
$125

Starting bid

MLB Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox great ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz. “This Is Our City!” speech. Photo is framed. 

Estimated Value: $179

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Morgan Geekie SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Morgan Geekie SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$99

Starting bid

Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie. 16x20 photo is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $150

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Jayson Tatum SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Jayson Tatum SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$299

Starting bid

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. “The Dunk” 16x20 photo is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $500

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Ray Bourque & Phil Esposito SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Ray Bourque & Phil Esposito SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$149

Starting bid

NHL Hall of Famers and Boston Bruins Legends Ray Bourque and Phil Esposito. 16x20 photo is dual-signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $245

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Drake Maye SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Drake Maye SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$449

Starting bid

New England Patriots starting QB Drake Maye. Photo is framed. 

Estimated Value: $600

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Garrett Crochet SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Garrett Crochet SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$125

Starting bid

American League Cy Young finalist and Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. Photo is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $349

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Julian Edelman SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Julian Edelman SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$199

Starting bid

3x Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriots great Julian Edelman. Photo is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $350

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Malcolm Butler "The Interception" SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Malcolm Butler "The Interception" SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$99

Starting bid

New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler. “The Interception” photo is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $200

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Roman Anthony SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Roman Anthony SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$299

Starting bid

American League Rookie of the Year finalist and Boston Red Sox starting outfielder Roman Anthony. Photo is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $499

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Adam Vinatieri "The Kick" SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Adam Vinatieri "The Kick" SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$99

Starting bid

NFL’s All-Time Leading Scorer and New England Patriots great Adam Vinatieri. “The Kick” photo is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $250

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

Carlton Fisk SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20 item
Carlton Fisk SIGNED and FRAMED 16x20
$99

Starting bid

MLB Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox great Carlton Fisk. Photo is signed and framed. 

Estimated Value: $199

Courtesy of Sure Shot Promotions.

