Silent Auction - New Works Program

Future NFL Hall of Famer and New England Patriots legend, Rob Gronkowski. Jersey is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $700
MLB Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox legend, Pedro Martinez. Jersey is signed.
Estimated Value: $399
NBA Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend, Larry Bird. Jersey is signed.
Estimated Value: $300
NHL Hall of Famer and Boston Bruins legend, Bobby Orr. Boston Bruins puck is signed.
Estimated Value: $350
MLB Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox great ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz. “This Is Our City!” speech. Photo is framed.
Estimated Value: $179
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie. 16x20 photo is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $150
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. “The Dunk” 16x20 photo is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $500
NHL Hall of Famers and Boston Bruins Legends Ray Bourque and Phil Esposito. 16x20 photo is dual-signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $245
New England Patriots starting QB Drake Maye. Photo is framed.
Estimated Value: $600
American League Cy Young finalist and Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. Photo is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $349
3x Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriots great Julian Edelman. Photo is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $350
New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler. “The Interception” photo is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $200
American League Rookie of the Year finalist and Boston Red Sox starting outfielder Roman Anthony. Photo is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $499
NFL’s All-Time Leading Scorer and New England Patriots great Adam Vinatieri. “The Kick” photo is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $250
MLB Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox great Carlton Fisk. Photo is signed and framed.
Estimated Value: $199
