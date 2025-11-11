Making Lemon-aid

Offered by

Making Lemon-aid

About this shop

Let's Stuff the House

Furnish a Bedroom item
Furnish a Bedroom
$1,000

Fully furnishes a survivor's room to make it a place of comfort & healing.

Care & Comfort item
Care & Comfort
$75

Stocks a bathroom with toiletries, hair care and personal items.

Stock the Pantry item
Stock the Pantry
$500

Covers one month of pantry staples & snacks for the girl's nourishment.

Welcome Home item
Welcome Home
$25

Welcome a new girl to the house with a new, soft towel and personal hygiene items

Day-to-Day Dignity item
Day-to-Day Dignity
$150

Covers household necessities to bless the girl's with a clean & tidy home.

Joy & Laughter item
Joy & Laughter
$50

Help the girls experience laughter & joy together with games and team-building activities.

Add a donation for Making Lemon-aid

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!