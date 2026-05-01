STUGO - PIE IN FACE Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have A Lunch in order to participate.
Starting bid
Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.
Starting bid
Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have A Lunch in order to participate.
Starting bid
Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have A Lunch in order to participate.
Starting bid
Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.
Starting bid
Students bidding on this student will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.
Starting bid
Students bidding on this student will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.
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