Hosted by

American Leadership Academy Vistancia High School

About this event

Sales closed

STUGO - PIE IN FACE Silent Auction

Pie - Director, Mr. James Western
$10

Starting bid

Pie - Mr. Brocka - B Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.

Pie - Mr. Rivera
$10

Starting bid

Pie - Mrs. Messersmith - A Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have A Lunch in order to participate.

Pie - Mr. Wingard - B Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.

Pie - Mrs. Randles - A Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have A Lunch in order to participate.

Pie - Mrs. Nixon - B Lunch
$1

Starting bid

Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.

Pie - Mr. Perkins
$10

Starting bid

Pie - Mrs. Madewell - A Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have A Lunch in order to participate.

Pie - Mr. White - B Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Students bidding on this teacher will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.

STUGO President - Wyatt Pulaski - B Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Students bidding on this student will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.

STUGO Vice President - Ikey Obahiagbon - B Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Students bidding on this student will need to make sure they have B Lunch in order to participate.

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