ST. MARY'S SYRO-MALABAR CATHOLIC CHURCH, ORLANDO, FLORIDA

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ST. MARY'S SYRO-MALABAR CATHOLIC CHURCH, ORLANDO, FLORIDA

About this shop

St.Vincent De Paul Online Thrift Store

Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle 'N Swing item
Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle 'N Swing item
Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle 'N Swing
$30

Motion Type - Swing

Highlighted Features

Side-to-side swing, Plug-in option, Swing Motion

Speed Settings - 6


Sounds

Nature sounds, 16 soothing songs

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Disney - 4 Piece - Toddler Bed set item
Disney - 4 Piece - Toddler Bed set item
Disney - 4 Piece - Toddler Bed set
$10

Disney - Bed Set

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Large Chandelier item
Large Chandelier item
Large Chandelier
$50

Modern brushed nickel pendant light fixture with a frosted glass dome shade.



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Generation Lighting Windom Five Light Chandelier item
Generation Lighting Windom Five Light Chandelier
$100

Generation Lighting Windom 5-Light Chandelier in a Brushed Nickel finish


Price: Retail prices generally range from $200 to $260

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3 light chandelier featuring frosted glass cylinder sha item
3 light chandelier featuring frosted glass cylinder sha
$35

This product is a three-light chandelier featuring cylindrical frosted glass shades and a black metal frame.


The fixture's design—with its clean lines and curved arms—is consistent with several modern and transitional styles:


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Starwars Kids Puzzle item
Starwars Kids Puzzle item
Starwars Kids Puzzle
$5
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