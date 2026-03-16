St.Vincent De Paul Online Thrift Store

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Motion Type - Swing
Highlighted Features
Side-to-side swing, Plug-in option, Swing Motion
Speed Settings - 6
Sounds
Nature sounds, 16 soothing songs
Disney - Bed Set
Modern brushed nickel pendant light fixture with a frosted glass dome shade.
Generation Lighting Windom 5-Light Chandelier in a Brushed Nickel finish
Price: Retail prices generally range from $200 to $260
This product is a three-light chandelier featuring cylindrical frosted glass shades and a black metal frame.
The fixture's design—with its clean lines and curved arms—is consistent with several modern and transitional styles:
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