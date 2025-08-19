SOS Youth Mentoring Program, Inc

SOS Youth Mentoring Program, Inc

Styled in Strength: A Green Affair (Event Sponsorships)

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

Impact of Your Gift:

  • Sponsors multiple teen girls’ mental health programming, including workshops, counseling sessions, and wellness activities.

Hospitality Benefits:

  • 20 VIP tickets with premier seating
  • Reserved area for the sponsor’s guests during the runway show

Promotional Benefits:

  • QR Code Coupon Placement in the event program to promote their business
  • Name Recognition in the event program under sponsors
  • Logo Placement on event materials (digital + print)
  • Dedicated Social Media Highlight Post featuring the sponsor’s business before the event
  • Mention in Event Press Release or Media Coverage
  • Logo Featured on Event T-Shirts
  • Opportunity to Speak or Promote Their Business On-Stage During the Event


Wellness Advocate
$2,500

No expiration

Impact of Your Gift:
Funds mental health resource kits (journals, coping tools, and wellness guides) for teen girls.


Hospitality Benefits:

  • 12 VIP tickets with priority seating

Promotional Benefits:

  • QR Code Coupon Placement in the event program to promote their business
  • Name Recognition in the event program under sponsors
  • Logo Placement on event materials (digital + print)
  • Dedicated Social Media Highlight Post featuring the sponsor’s business before the event
  • Mention in Event Press Release or Media Coverage

Logo Featured on Event T-Shirts

Green Carpet Sponsor
$1,500

No expiration

Impact of Your Gift:

 Provides wellness workshops and group sessions for teen girls to strengthen mental health awareness and coping skills.

Hospitality Benefits:

  • 10 VIP tickets with good seating

Promotional Benefits:

  • QR Code Coupon Placement in the event program to promote their business
  • Name Recognition in the event program under sponsors
  • Logo Placement on event materials (digital + print)
  • Dedicated Social Media Highlight Post featuring the sponsor’s business before the event
Strength Sponsor
$750

No expiration

Impact of Your Gift:

  • Covers individual counseling support or small-group wellness sessions for a teen girl.

           Hospitality Benefits:

  • 10 VIP tickets

           Promotional Benefits:

  • QR Code Coupon Placement in the event program to promote their business
  • Name Recognition in the event program under sponsors
  • Logo Placement on event materials (digital + print)
  • Dedicated Social Media Highlight Post featuring the sponsor’s business before the event
Community Friend
$350

No expiration

  Impact of Your Gift:

  • Helps provide a teen girl with access to a mental health support session or self-care activity.

Hospitality Benefits:

  • 1 VIP ticket

Promotional Benefits:

  • QR Code Coupon Placement in the event program to promote their business
  • Name Recognition in the event program under Community Friend Sponsors
  • Logo Placement on event materials (digital + print)
