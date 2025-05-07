SU 154 Camporee 2025

Hosted by
Goodlettsville, TN 37072, USA
Scouts will stay in one of Camp Holloway's Cabins. This ticket includes a s'mores at opening campfire on Friday night, dinner on Saturday evening, a special Camporee patch, and all access to all planned activities.
Scouts will stay in their own tent at Camp Holloway. Tent campers will have access to a bathhouse close to the tent camping site. This ticket includes a s'mores at opening campfire on Friday night, dinner on Saturday evening, a special Camporee patch, and all access to all planned activities. Scouts tent camping must be accompanied by an adult or leader who is also tent camping.
Troop leaders will stay with their troop in one of Camp Holloway's Cabins. This ticket includes a s'mores at opening campfire on Friday night and dinner on Saturday evening. A maximum of two leaders per troop may attend.
Troop leaders will stay in their own tent at Camp Holloway. Tent campers will have access to a bathhouse close to the tent camping site. This ticket includes a s'mores at opening campfire on Friday night and dinner on Saturday evening. Scouts tent camping must be accompanied by an adult or leader who is also tent camping.
This ticket includes a dinner on Saturday evening, a special Camporee patch, and all access to all planned activities. Scout will be dropped off Saturday morning and picked up Saturday evening.
This ticket includes a dinner on Saturday evening. Troop leader will arrive Saturday morning and depart Saturday evening.
Select this ticket option only if you have been pre-approved by Cheri Dawson or Vanessa Manning.
All attending scouts and scout volunteers will receive a Camporee fun patch. Troop leaders will need to purchase their own patch for an additional $3, if desired.
