Girl Scouts Of Middle Tennessee Inc service Unit 176

Girl Scouts Of Middle Tennessee Inc service Unit 176

SU 176 Camporee

7551 Holloway Rd

Goodlettsville, TN 37072, USA

Grove Cabin -2 NIGHTS
$34.53

This cost covers lodging for Friday AND Saturday night plus camporee costs for one scout or one adult. To view a description of the cabin and tent please click HERE

Cabin Camping-1 NIGHT
$28

This cost covers lodging for SATURDAY NIGHT and Camporee costs for one scout or one adult. We will assign you a cabin. To view a description of the cabin and tent please click HERE

Trailblazer A (Platform Tents)-2 NIGHTS
$29

This cost covers lodging for FRIDAY and SATURDAY NIGHT and Camporee costs for one scout or one adult. To view a description of the cabin and tent please click HERE

Trailblazer B (Platform Tents)-2 NIGHTS
$29

This cost covers lodging for FRIDAY and SATURDAY NIGHT and Camporee costs for one scout or one adult. To view a description of the cabin and tent please click HERE

Platform Tent Camping-1 NIGHT
$27

This cost covers lodging for SATURDAY NIGHT and Camporee costs for one scout or one adult. We will assign you a tent. To view a description of the cabin and tent please click HERE

Obstacle course
$8

This activity is for Daisy and up. It is 1.5 hours. Make sure you purchase tickets for both girls AND adults, if they will be doing this activity also. To view activity options click HERE

Troop Team Building
$5

This activity is for Daisy and up. It is 1.5 hours. Make sure you purchase tickets for both girls AND adults, if they will be doing this activity also. To view activity options click HERE

Archery
$10

This activity is for Brownies and up. 1.5 hours. Make sure you purchase tickets for both girls AND adults, if they will be doing this activity also. To view activity options click HERE

Swing by Choice
$15

This activity is for Brownies and up. 2 hours. Make sure you purchase tickets for both girls AND adults, if they will be doing this activity also. To view activity options click HERE

