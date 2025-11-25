SU 22-7 Cookie Rally/Canned Food Drive

Excel Church

2503 Belair Dr, Bowie, MD 20715

D/B/J participant
$5

Rotate stations and increase your skills! A Cookie Rally fun patch is included. The church has asked that each attendee bring a canned good for their food pantry.

Teen Volunteer
$5

Teens will run the stations in pairs. The church has asked that each attendee bring a canned good for their food pantry.

Adult Chaperone (with a troop)
Free

Each troop can bring ONE registered adult for free. The church has asked that each attendee bring a canned good for their food pantry.

Adult chaperone (with a single DBJ)
Free

Individual Daisy, Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts must attend with a caregiver. PLEASE ONLY USE THIS OPTION IF NO ONE ELSE IN YOUR TROOP IS ATTENDING. The church has asked that each attendee also bring a canned good for their food pantry.

Registered Adult
$5

The church has asked that each attendee also bring a canned good for their food pantry.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!