SU 22-7 Cookie Rally/Canned Food Drive

2503 Belair Dr, Bowie, MD 20715
Rotate stations and increase your skills! A Cookie Rally fun patch is included. The church has asked that each attendee bring a canned good for their food pantry.
Teens will run the stations in pairs. The church has asked that each attendee bring a canned good for their food pantry.
Each troop can bring ONE registered adult for free. The church has asked that each attendee bring a canned good for their food pantry.
Individual Daisy, Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts must attend with a caregiver. PLEASE ONLY USE THIS OPTION IF NO ONE ELSE IN YOUR TROOP IS ATTENDING. The church has asked that each attendee also bring a canned good for their food pantry.
The church has asked that each attendee also bring a canned good for their food pantry.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!