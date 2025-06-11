SU Field Hockey Jersey Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
#1 Orange Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#1 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#1 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#2 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#2 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#3 Orange Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#3 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#3 White Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#3 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#4 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#4 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#5 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#6 Orange Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#6 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#6 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#7 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#7 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#8 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#8 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#9 Orange Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#9 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#9 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#10 Orange Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#10 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#10 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#11 Orange Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#11 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#11 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#12 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#12 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#13 Orange Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#13 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#13 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#13 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#14 Orange Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#14 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#14 White Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#14 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#14 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#15 Orange Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#15 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#15 Blue Jersey (large). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#16 Orange Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#16 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#16 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#16 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#17 Orange Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#17 White Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#17 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#17 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#17 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#17 Blue Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#18 Blue Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#19 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#19 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#19 Blue Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#20 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#20 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#21 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#21 Blue Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#22 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#22 Blue Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#23 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#23 White Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#23 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#23 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#24 Orange Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#24 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#24 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#25 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#25 Blue Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#26 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#27 Blue Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#31 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#32 Blue Jersey (extra small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#33 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#33 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#34 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#35 Orange Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#35 White Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#35 Blue Jersey (medium). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#36 Orange Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#36 White Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
#36 Blue Jersey (small). Shipping cost to the winning bidder, via USPS, is included in the price.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing