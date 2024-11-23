Swallow Union Elementary Parent Teacher Organization
About this raffle
Sales closed
Swallow Union Winter Raffle
Deluxe Birthday Bash at Roller Kingdom
$5
Everyone loves a birthday party at Roller Kingdom! We offer the perfect venue for children’s birthday parties in Tyngsboro, MA. There are many reasons why children and adults choose Roller Kingdom for their special celebration. At Roller Kingdom we are known for roller skating, but we also have an arcade, laser tag, and karaoke available. We can easily work with you to customize your party needs. This has been generously donated by Roller Kingdom
Acton Discovery Museum Family 4 Pack
$5
Enjoy a day at the Discovery Museum for a family of 4 in Acton, MA, generously donated by the Museum! The museum is an enriching education and play environment focused on kids healthy development in a STEAM-rich environment and an inviting outdoor experience.
Lego Discovery Center Boston
$5
LEGO® Discovery Center Boston. It's the home of LEGO® play, where you and your family can create your own adventures with over two million bricks. This is for a family 4 pack of Gift tickets to use at any time!
Cowabunga Indoor Activity Center
$5
A Generous Gift card donation to enjoy 4 hours of entertainment at Cowabunga's Indoor activity center. Join us at our amazing inflatable, indoor playground. Cowabunga’s is New England’s destination for active, family fun. We're committed to clean playtime at a lower occupancy.
Taylored Moments Family Photography Session
$5
A generously donated family photo mini session with Taylored Moments Photography. A 20-30 minute photo session with your family to capture beautiful moments with up to 8 professionally edited photos.
Classroom Pizza Party
$5
Buy tickets to enter your classroom for a chance to win a PIZZA PARTY!! For every ticket you buy your name will be entered for a chance to get a pizza party for your classroom with your own personal pizza with any toppings you want!
BONUS!!! If your classroom raises $300 in raffle tickets they’ll be entered for another chance to win a classroom pizza party!
Two chances to win!
Skip to the front of the lunch line!
$5
Waiting in the lunch line can take up so much time! Enter to win your chance to skip the lunch line for an entire week! There will be multiple winners for this prize!
Pie the Superintendent Dr. Bruno, or a parent from the PTO!
$5
Get your chance to throw a friendly pie in the face of our hardworking Superintendent Dr. Bruno! The parents of the PTO, Chrissy and Tim have also volunteered to be pied, as well as Lacey from the school committee! Show us your aim and pie these guys!!
Hotworx 3 free sessions
$5
The revolutionary fitness sensation serving the communities of Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Westford, Dunstable, and beyond. We’re open 24/7 with virtual instructions, which is why we’re so popular among busy professionals, working moms, and anyone looking to fit fitness into their active lives. Combines infrared energy and heat with isometric workouts to offer a multitude of health benefits. Our sessions are designed to flush toxins, tone your body, reduce cellulite, aid in anti-aging, and torch calories. They also provide pain relief and help with muscle recovery, making each workout both effective and therapeutic.
Great Wolf Lodge One Night Stay family of 4-5
$10
Enter for a chance to win a family 4 pack night away at Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg, Ma. Accommodations will be a deluxe queen room with 2 queen size beds, a pull out sofa chair and it includes 4-5 passes to the water park!
