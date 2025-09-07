SU636 Insignia Sale

Daisy items include:
Daisy Pins, Membership stars with blue discs, Membership discs, Insignia tabs, Numbers 0, 1, 2, 4, 6/9, Petal sets, Making Choices leaf, Money Counts leaf, Count it Up leaf, and Between Earth and Sky Keepsake Necklace.
Brownie Items Include:
Bridge to brownie, Brownie membership pin, Membership star with green disc, Membership discs, Insignia tab, Numbers 0, 1, 2, 3, 6/9, Hiker badge, Outdoor art creator badge, My great day badge, Painting badge, Computer expert badge, Bugs badge, Give back badge, Potter badge, Fair play badge, and My family story badge.
Junior Items Include:
Vintage bridge rainbow, Bridge rainbow, Vintage membership pin, Membership star with yellow disc, Membership discs, Insignia tab, Number 3, Gardner badge, Digital photographer badge, Camper badge, Entertainment technology badge, Staying fit badge, Flowers badge, Musician badge, and Outdoor art explorer badge.
Cadette Items Include:
Membership star with white disc, Membership discs, CSA Insignia tab, Animal Helpers badge, Vintage first aid badge, Screenwriter badge, Eating for you badge, Trailblazing badge, Adventure badge, Archery badge, Snow or Climbing badge, Public speaker badge, Entrepreneur badge, Field day badge, Outdoor art apprentice, Primitive camper badge, and Vintage bridge to cadette bar.
Senior Items Include:
Membership pin with red disc, Membership discs, Bridge to senior, Game visionary badge, Outdoor art expert badge, Business etiquette badge, My promise my faith pin, and Service to girl scouting pin.
Ambassador Items Include:
Membership discs, College knowledge badge, and Eco advocate badge.
General Items Include:
Membership stars & World trefoil pins
