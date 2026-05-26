Suave: Charitable RnB Brunch Party

Enjoy the full program and fruit/cheese along with OPEN BAR + 1 meal of your choice:

Bronzeville Chicken & Waffles

Shrimp & Grits

Avocado Toast with Fries

Breakfast Slider & Fries





Note:

This package is valid for a single guest only and may not be shared or transferred. Guests may receive one beverage at a time, and wristbands will be removed if drink sharing, drink passing, or other misuse of the package is observed. In accordance with Illinois law and Bronzeville Winery policies, our staff reserves the right to refuse or discontinue alcohol service to any guest at any time.