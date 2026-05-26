Unprecedented Chicago

Hosted by

Unprecedented Chicago

About this event

Suave: Charitable RnB Brunch Party

4420 S Cottage Grove Ave

Chicago, IL 60653, USA

Shirley Temple
$40

Enjoy the full program with fresh fruit and yogurt , artisan cheese, bread & housemade dip courtesy of Bronzeville Winery. (Available While Supplies Last)

Moscato
$60

Enjoy the full program, fruit/cheese, along with 2 complementary drink tickets.

Pinot Noir
$80

Enjoy the full program and fruit/cheese along with 2 complementary drink tickets + 1 meal of your choice:

  • Bronzeville Chicken & Waffles
  • Shrimp & Grits
  • Avocado Toast with Fries
  • Breakfast Slider & Fries


Champagne
$100

Enjoy the full program and fruit/cheese along with OPEN BAR + 1 meal of your choice:

  • Bronzeville Chicken & Waffles
  • Shrimp & Grits
  • Avocado Toast with Fries
  • Breakfast Slider & Fries


Note:

This package is valid for a single guest only and may not be shared or transferred. Guests may receive one beverage at a time, and wristbands will be removed if drink sharing, drink passing, or other misuse of the package is observed. In accordance with Illinois law and Bronzeville Winery policies, our staff reserves the right to refuse or discontinue alcohol service to any guest at any time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!