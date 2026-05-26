Suave: Charitable RnB Brunch Party

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with fresh fruit and yogurt , artisan cheese, bread & housemade dip courtesy of Bronzeville Winery. (Available While Supplies Last)
Enjoy the full program, fruit/cheese, along with 2 complementary drink tickets.
Enjoy the full program and fruit/cheese along with 2 complementary drink tickets + 1 meal of your choice:
Enjoy the full program and fruit/cheese along with OPEN BAR + 1 meal of your choice:
Note:
This package is valid for a single guest only and may not be shared or transferred. Guests may receive one beverage at a time, and wristbands will be removed if drink sharing, drink passing, or other misuse of the package is observed. In accordance with Illinois law and Bronzeville Winery policies, our staff reserves the right to refuse or discontinue alcohol service to any guest at any time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!