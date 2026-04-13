Carlisle Fire Company Inc

Hosted by

Carlisle Fire Company Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Sub Sale

Carlisle Fire Company Grier Hall 615 NW Front St

Milford DE 19963

Add a donation for Carlisle Fire Company Inc

$

Turkey with a bag of chips
$15

Choice of Toppings:

Mayo Oil Mustard Pickles

Sweet Peppers Hot Peppers Onion

Lettuce Tomato Salt Pepper Oregano

Provolone or American Cheese


You will be contacted by phone for your options and to confirm your order.


Italian Sub with a bag of chips
$15

Choice of Toppings:

Mayo Oil Mustard Pickles

Sweet Peppers Hot Peppers Onion

Lettuce Tomato Salt Pepper Oregano

Provolone or American Cheese


You will be contacted by phone for your options and to confirm your order.

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