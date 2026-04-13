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About this event
Milford DE 19963
$
Choice of Toppings:
Mayo Oil Mustard Pickles
Sweet Peppers Hot Peppers Onion
Lettuce Tomato Salt Pepper Oregano
Provolone or American Cheese
You will be contacted by phone for your options and to confirm your order.
Choice of Toppings:
Mayo Oil Mustard Pickles
Sweet Peppers Hot Peppers Onion
Lettuce Tomato Salt Pepper Oregano
Provolone or American Cheese
You will be contacted by phone for your options and to confirm your order.
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