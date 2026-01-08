PAWS - Preservation of Animal Welfare & Safety, Inc.

PAWS - Preservation of Animal Welfare & Safety, Inc.

Sub Sale Fundraiser

9803 Jonestown Rd

Grantville, PA 17028, USA

Spicy Italian Sub w/Onions & Peppers
$8

Spicy Italian Sub is prepared with Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Italian Sub w/ Onion
$8

Italian Sub is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Italian Sub w/o Onion
$8

Italian Sub is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Italian Sub w/ Onions & Peppers
$8

Italian Sub is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Ham Sub w/ Onion
$8

Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef Subs are prepared with White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Ham Sub w/o Onion
$8

Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef Subs are prepared with White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Turkey Sub w/ Onion
$8

Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef Subs are prepared with White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Turkey Sub w/o Onion
$8

Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef Subs are prepared with White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Roast Beef Sub w/ Onion
$8

Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef Subs are prepared with White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Roast Beef w/o Onion
$8

Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef Subs are prepared with White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

American w/ Onion
$8

American Sub is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna, and White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

American Sub w/o Onion
$8

American Sub is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna, and White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Turkey w/ Onion on Whole Grain
$8

Subs prepared on Whole Grain Roll: Turkey with White American Cheese or an All Cheese Sub prepared with Provolone

and White American Cheeses. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

All Cheese w/ Onion on Whole Grain
$8

Subs prepared on Whole Grain Roll: Turkey with White American Cheese or an All Cheese Sub prepared with Provolone

and White American Cheeses. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.

Chicken Breast Pretzel Sandwich w/ Pepper Jack Cheese
$7

Chicken Breast Sandwich is prepared with Sliced Chicken Breast and Pepper Jack Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Italian Pretzel Sandwich
$7

Italian Pretzel Sandwich is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Ham & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$7

All sandwiches are prepared with White American Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sandwich
$7

Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sandwich is prepared with Swiss Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Turkey & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$7

All sandwiches are prepared with White American Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Roast Beef & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$7

All sandwiches are prepared with White American Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Sweet Lebanon Bologna & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$7

All sandwiches are prepared with White American Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

All Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$7

All Cheese Pretzel Sandwich is prepared with Provolone and White American Cheeses. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Chicken Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$7

Chicken Salad is not prepared with cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Egg Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$7

Egg Salad is not prepared with cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Tuna Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$7

Tuna Salad is not prepared with cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.

Add a donation for PAWS - Preservation of Animal Welfare & Safety, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!