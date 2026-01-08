Sub Sale Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Spicy Italian Sub is prepared with Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.
Italian Sub is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.
Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef Subs are prepared with White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.
American Sub is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna, and White American Cheese. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.
Subs prepared on Whole Grain Roll: Turkey with White American Cheese or an All Cheese Sub prepared with Provolone
and White American Cheeses. All subs prepared with individual packs of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions (optional), and include a condiment packet.
Chicken Breast Sandwich is prepared with Sliced Chicken Breast and Pepper Jack Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.
Italian Pretzel Sandwich is prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.
All sandwiches are prepared with White American Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.
Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sandwich is prepared with Swiss Cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.
All Cheese Pretzel Sandwich is prepared with Provolone and White American Cheeses. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.
Chicken Salad is not prepared with cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.
Egg Salad is not prepared with cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.
Tuna Salad is not prepared with cheese. Condiment packet included with each sandwich.
