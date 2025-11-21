Subscribe to School of Freedom

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Support a girl’s right to learn. Your contribution provides the essential tools she needs to continue her education with dignity.
Your donation provides:
• Books and learning materials for girls studying remotely
• Internet support so students can connect to tutoring and virtual classes
Renews monthly
Help sustain her education with consistent academic support. Your membership strengthens the backbone of our programs.
Your donation provides:
• A portion of teachers’ salaries, helping us retain and support dedicated educators
• Digital learning tools and internet connectivity for students facing financial barriers
Renews monthly
Join our core group of mission-driven supporters whose leadership makes long-term educational access possible for Afghan girls and refugee youth.
Your donation provides:
• Teacher salaries and curriculum resources, ensuring high-quality education
• Support for our WASC accreditation process, helping us become a fully recognized and accredited educational institution
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!