Subtropic Film Festival

DAY PASS: Get access to ONE full day of film screenings, workshops, panels ++community. (includes access to parties. does not include screenings at The Norton)
*price will increase closer to festival
WEEKEND PASS (2 days): Get access to TWO full days of film screenings, workshops, panels ++community. (includes access to parties)
*price will increase closer to festival
Every year the Florida government invites the public to compete in an invasive python removal contest in the Everglades. For 10 nights, an eclectic group of hunters confront the dangerous terrain, nocturnal creatures and their own desires.
*this ticket gives access to art show at the Norton Museum of Art and after party (museum's doors open at 5:30PM, come early and enjoy a curated one-time only exhibit by local artist focusing on the Everglades)
@Norton Museum, 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Hot Dogs!
The Mind Of An Artist: Francois Bardoux
Being Human
The Nocturnal Trap
Happy Hour With A College Blonde
Opening Day 2 with our favorite weirdos and cool cats. Come watch this selection of shorts that deals with dreams of being human, a hot dog obsession and nightmarish interactions in bed and bars. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
An ode to the Florida Everglades past and present, told through the prescient writings of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and those who today call the region home.
@Norton Museum, 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
A selection of shorts curated by Club Sinema, the movie screening series hosted by the Black Queer Caribbean nightlife collective Masisi, and our Film Challenge selects curated by Nic. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
2nd Brain Session
Foreverglading
Shapes I See
Florida Boys
Beach Towel Art Show
Come watch different creatives in their element during this selection of shorts focused on highlighting that art is everywhere- whether it be in the Everglades or on the towel you brought to the beach, art lives large in the state of Florida. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
Keep On Rolling: Lawn Mower Racing
The Contestant
Dirt Therapy
Rene De Dios And The South Beach Shark Club
Test Of Time: Frankies Pizza
Racing in the mud, dirtbikes, sharks, pizza need we say more? Dive into some of these topics a little deeper with this spread of documentaries that will leave you feeling dirty & hungry. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
Dreamscapes
Unfinished
The Prophet
High Minded
This Edible Ain’t Sh*t
Let your mind take in these trippy visuals and get high on these bite sized films. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
After the funeral of their best friend, a group of ne'er-do-wells get together to drink and hang out, but when a friend whom they haven't seen in 8 years shows up, old secrets come to light, jeopardizing the only thing they have left: their friendship.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
Blabla
Girl Itch
Florida Girl
Stone And Flesh
Gummy Bear
Frenesi
Birthday Girl
*Narrator Voice* - She wasn’t fine. This collection of shorts highlights feminine rage in all its glory. Whether you laugh bcs you get it, or get nervous because you don’t- female rage has been around for centuries, so we might as well embrace it. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
After a short-lived stint in jail, Alex, a lowly wannabe thug, investigates his brother's disappearance and uncovers mysterious ties to the nearby senior citizen trailer park and its dark, supernatural underbelly.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
Lunch
Afterglow
The Locker Room
Saltwater Rising
The Brotherhood of Music
Education for All
Between Colors
The kids are alright. This block showcases that their creative dreams are valid, and we’re happy to highlight their works to show that their voices matter. (In partnership with PBS-Flip The Scrip Program) Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
The Boricua's
Dilemma
Culture War
Dream Up
The Purpose
Protest in the streets, stand up for what’s right, but for now have a seat and enjoy these intimate looks into what it means to believe in a cause regardless of the barriers in your way. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
In 2012 Jimmy Moïse attacked a man on Miami's MacArthur Causeway, brutally biting parts of his face. Police shot and killed Jimmy on the scene. Sensationalized details of the attack leaked to the press, launching a national news story about a man who became a "zombie" by abusing a scary street drug called "bath salts". Across town, Jimmy's youngest brother Kenson Joseph remains unaware of his brother's sudden passing until images of his brother and insane headlines appear on every television in sight.
This film is based on the true story of the late Rudy Eugene and his youngest brother Markenson Charles. The film was developed and co-written by Markenson Charles and continues to be produced with the input and willing participation of the Charles/Eugene family.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
Ask A Punk
Just Girls
Prelude
Fou
We are a nation of immigrants, and we wouldn’t be the melting pot we are today without the sacrifices many made to get here. This block highlights the intergenerational struggles between family members born here versus the ones who came here, the feeling of being othered and discovering where you belong. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
Pollo Punch
My Week With Charlie
Lakay
The Crack In My Heart
The End
No seriously, what does it say? This animated selection promises to be a unique and innovative block that will change what it means when someone calls you a ‘Chicken’, and will make you feel like it should never be ‘The End’. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
La Ultima Memoria
Shotgun Baby
Love With Capital
Letters
Project Penelope
Your ticket will not cover therapy costs. This selection of sadness will break your heart without breaking the bank and will give you the cry you’ve been holding in for far too long. Whether you’re missing a relative or wishing one was missing we’ve got you covered. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
Hija De Florinda
Mango Movie
Green
Ghost of the Marsh
Where The Water
Remembers
It’s only second nature to be in awe of the natural beauty in the sunshine state. This block will make you feel like it’s time to put your phone down and take a nature walk. Post-screening Artist Talk with filmmakers in attendance.
@Afflux Studios, 2060 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406
