2025 Subud PNW Fall Kejiwaan Gathering at Seabeck, WA

Seabeck Conference Center 13395 Lagoon Dr NW Seabeck

WA 98380

SAT nite in SPRUCE 1 nite, 3 meals
$245

Double occupancy room in Spruce with private bath. $245. Purchase Saturday lunch a separate transaction.

THU/FRI/SAT 3 nites in MAPLES with 9 meals
$354

Lodging in MAPLES (no stairs) 2 twin beds, shared baths, Thurs, Fri, and Sat $354 per person double occupancy.

FRI, SAT Private room SPRUCE priv bath 2 nites 6 meals
$452

2 nites PRIVATE room with private bath in SPRUCE. Includes 6 meals. $452

FRI, SAT in HISTORIC INN shared bath 2 bds, 2 nites 6 meals
$315

HISTORIC INN, shared bath on 2nd floor. Includes 6 meals. $315 per person double occupancy. Central - near dining room and gift shop. (Single occupancy cost would be $426.20. Contact registrar.)

FRI, SAT Private bath in SPRUCE double occupancy
$321

Private bath, double occupancy in SPRUCE building for 2 nites with 6 meals. Friday dinner thru Sunday lunch $321 is balance due after $20 Early Bird deposit.

COMMUTER Rate 1-3 days with 2 meals per day
$80

Non-refundable deposit reserving Day Use Registration (no lodging) for 1 to 3 days. $80 cost covers up to 3 days Commuter Registration and includes (1) lunch and (1) dinner at no additional cost so you can join meals. Any other meals must be ordered in advance. Additional meals will cost $29/day. Registrar will contact you to ask which days you will attend, and whether you wish to order lunch or dinner for a 2nd day.

ASSISTANCE FUND DONATIONS
$20

Can't make it to the 2025 Fall Gathering? Donate $20 here or choose "Add a donation for Subud Pacific Northwest." in this form to donate more. Donation will go to Event Assistance Fund.

Add SATURDAY LUNCH
$12

Adds lunch on Saturday (as it is not included with Saturday lodging package)

