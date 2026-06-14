Success with Honor: Penn State vs Washington Charity Watch Party and Silent Auction

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Buffet and two drink tickets
1 ticket (buffet and two drink tickets). Company acknowledgement at half time.
4 tickets (buffet and two drink tickets). Company included on social media and other promotions, table signs, and acknowledgement at half time.
8 tickets (buffet and two drink tickets). Company included on social media and other promotions, table signs, and acknowledgement at half time. Company listed as a partner on SWH website and social media sites.
$
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