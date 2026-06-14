Success With Honor

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Success With Honor

About this event

Success with Honor: Penn State vs Washington Charity Watch Party and Silent Auction

2050 State Rd

Camp Hill, PA 17011, USA

General Admission
$70

Buffet and two drink tickets

Blue Sponsor
$125

1 ticket (buffet and two drink tickets). Company acknowledgement at half time.

White Sponsor
$500

4 tickets (buffet and two drink tickets). Company included on social media and other promotions, table signs, and acknowledgement at half time.

Championship Sponsor
$1,000

8 tickets (buffet and two drink tickets). Company included on social media and other promotions, table signs, and acknowledgement at half time. Company listed as a partner on SWH website and social media sites.

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