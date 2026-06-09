The Kings Community Center

Hosted by

The Kings Community Center

About this event

Successful Journeys Awards Gala Sponsorship Packages

Silver Sponsor
$500

♦ Public recognition as the SILVER Sponsor.

♦ 1/4 Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book

♦ Business Name and Logo presented on Webpage and Social Media

♦ Business Logo on all Event Publications

♦ Two (2) Event Tickets

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

♦ Public recognition as the GOLD Sponsor

♦ Half Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book

♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media

♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/Publications

♦ Four (4) Event Tickets

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

♦ Public recognition as the PLATINUM Sponsor.

♦ Full Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book.

♦ MC announcement of Sponsor during event

♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media

♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/Publications

♦ Half of an 8-guest table (4 seats) at the event for company staff.

Sapphire
$3,500

♦ Public recognition as the PLATNUM Sponsor.

♦ Full Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book.

♦ MC announcement of Sponsor during event

♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media

♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/News Publications

♦ Full 6-guest table at the event for company staff.

Diamond
$5,000

♦ Public recognition as the DIAMOND Sponsor.

♦ Invited to give a five (5) speech at the Event

♦ Logo on promotional/advertisement items:

· Will be promoted through Newspaper, E-blasts, Fliers, Posters and Event Banner

· Exclusive Press Release of DIAMOND sponsor and company’s products & services.

♦ Full Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book.

♦ MC announcement of Sponsor during event

♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media

♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/News Publications

♦ Full 8-guest table at the event for company staff.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!