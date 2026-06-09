Successful Journeys Awards Gala Sponsorship Packages

♦ Public recognition as the DIAMOND Sponsor.

♦ Invited to give a five (5) speech at the Event

♦ Logo on promotional/advertisement items:

· Will be promoted through Newspaper, E-blasts, Fliers, Posters and Event Banner

· Exclusive Press Release of DIAMOND sponsor and company’s products & services.

♦ Full Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book.

♦ MC announcement of Sponsor during event

♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media

♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/News Publications

♦ Full 8-guest table at the event for company staff.