Successful Journeys Awards Gala Sponsorship Packages

About this event
♦ Public recognition as the SILVER Sponsor.
♦ 1/4 Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book
♦ Business Name and Logo presented on Webpage and Social Media
♦ Business Logo on all Event Publications
♦ Two (2) Event Tickets
♦ Public recognition as the GOLD Sponsor
♦ Half Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book
♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media
♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/Publications
♦ Four (4) Event Tickets
♦ Public recognition as the PLATINUM Sponsor.
♦ Full Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book.
♦ MC announcement of Sponsor during event
♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media
♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/Publications
♦ Half of an 8-guest table (4 seats) at the event for company staff.
♦ Public recognition as the PLATNUM Sponsor.
♦ Full Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book.
♦ MC announcement of Sponsor during event
♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media
♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/News Publications
♦ Full 6-guest table at the event for company staff.
♦ Public recognition as the DIAMOND Sponsor.
♦ Invited to give a five (5) speech at the Event
♦ Logo on promotional/advertisement items:
· Will be promoted through Newspaper, E-blasts, Fliers, Posters and Event Banner
· Exclusive Press Release of DIAMOND sponsor and company’s products & services.
♦ Full Page Ad in Successful Journeys Program Book.
♦ MC announcement of Sponsor during event
♦ Business Name and Logo present on Webpage and Social Media
♦ Business Logo on all Event Communications/News Publications
♦ Full 8-guest table at the event for company staff.
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