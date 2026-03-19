APGF

Hosted by

APGF

About this event

Successful Women in Networking & Golf (S.W.I.N.G.) April Networking Event

2900 Northampton Ave

Orlando, FL 32828, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy an evening of golf and networking with business professional ladies. You choose, either 9 holes of golf or 2 hours of instruction with a golf professional, followed by an hour of networking and refreshments.

Hole Sponsorship
$100

A simple and effective way to show your support and gain visibility during the event.

  • Includes:
    • Bandit sign displayed at one hole (first come, first serve)
    • Business name listed on event promotional materials
    • Recognition on social media as a sponsor
Check-In Sponsor
$250

Be one of the first businesses participants see as they arrive.

  • Includes:
    • Recognition as the Check-In Sponsor
    • Signage at the registration/check-in table
    • Business name or logo included on event promotional materials
    • One social media sponsor spotlight
    • Opportunity to provide branded giveaway item or promotional material at check-in
    • Includes all Hole Sponsor benefits
Networking Food Sponsor
$500

Position your business as a key supporter of connection and relationship building during the event.

  • Includes:
    • Recognition as the Food Sponsor
    • Prominent signage in the networking area
    • Opportunity to briefly welcome guests or provide a short introduction of your business
    • Business logo included on promotional materials and event signage
    • Two social media sponsor spotlights
    • Opportunity to provide branded promotional items or swag for attendees
    • Includes one registration
    • Includes all Check-In Sponsor benefits
Networking Drink Sponsor
$500

Position your business as a key supporter of connection and relationship building during the event.

  • Includes:
    • Recognition as the Drink Sponsor
    • Prominent signage in the networking area
    • Opportunity to briefly welcome guests or provide a short introduction of your business
    • Business logo included on promotional materials and event signage
    • Two social media sponsor spotlights
    • Opportunity to provide branded promotional items or swag for attendees
    • Includes one registration
    • Includes all Check-In Sponsor benefits
Presenting Sponsor (Valid for 3 months)
$1,500

Receive top billing as the premier sponsor of S.W.I.N.G. and align your business with the overall success of the event.

  • Includes:
    • Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of S.W.I.N.G.
    • Name included in event title where applicable
      • Example: S.W.I.N.G. presented by [Business Name]
    • Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials
    • Premier recognition on social media, website, and event signage
    • Opportunity to speak during the event and welcome attendees
    • Opportunity to set up a branded table/display at the event
    • Opportunity to include branded items or promotional materials for attendees
    • Featured sponsor spotlight prior to the event
    • Post-event recognition on social media
    • Includes all Networking Sponsor benefits

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