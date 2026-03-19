Successful Women in Networking & Golf (S.W.I.N.G.) April Networking Event

About this event
Enjoy an evening of golf and networking with business professional ladies. You choose, either 9 holes of golf or 2 hours of instruction with a golf professional, followed by an hour of networking and refreshments.
A simple and effective way to show your support and gain visibility during the event.
Be one of the first businesses participants see as they arrive.
Position your business as a key supporter of connection and relationship building during the event.
Position your business as a key supporter of connection and relationship building during the event.
Receive top billing as the premier sponsor of S.W.I.N.G. and align your business with the overall success of the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!