Silent Auction | Sueños Foundation Inaugural Gala

🎥 Professional 3-Minute Documentary-Style Video Production
$500
Elevate your brand, business, or personal project with a professionally produced 3-minute documentary-style video! This exclusive silent auction item includes a comprehensive video production package created by the same team behind the Sueños Foundation honoree videos.
🎬 What’s Included?
✔️ Full video production – planning, filming, and editing.
✔️ Broadcast-quality 4K resolution for stunning visuals.
✔️ Professional sound design to enhance your message.
✔️ Custom storytelling approach tailored to your vision.
Whether it’s a business promotion, a nonprofit spotlight, an event highlight, or a personal storytelling project, this high-impact video will leave a lasting impression.
🌮 La Vaquita Restaurant - Taquiza for 100 People
$250
Host the ultimate fiesta with a taquiza for 100 people from La Vaquita Restaurant! This incredible catering package includes:
🌮 600 delicious tacos (choose from a variety of meats)
🥣 100 servings of charro beans
🥤 Aguas frescas to keep everyone refreshed!
Perfect for family gatherings, celebrations, or company events. ($700 value)
¡Organiza la mejor fiesta con una taquiza para 100 personas cortesía de La Vaquita Restaurant! Este increíble paquete de catering incluye:
🌮 600 deliciosos tacos (elige entre una variedad de carnes)
🥣 100 porciones de frijoles charros
🥤 Aguas frescas para refrescar a todos los invitados
¡Perfecto para reuniones familiares, celebraciones o eventos empresariales!
¡Organiza la mejor fiesta con una taquiza para 100 personas cortesía de La Vaquita Restaurant! Este increíble paquete de catering incluye:
🌮 600 deliciosos tacos (elige entre una variedad de carnes)
🥣 100 porciones de frijoles charros
🥤 Aguas frescas para refrescar a todos los invitados
¡Perfecto para reuniones familiares, celebraciones o eventos empresariales!
🏨 DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Galleria – Stay for 2
$150
Enjoy a Houston getaway with this exclusive DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Galleria package. This offer includes:
✨ 2-night stay in a spacious one-bedroom suite.
🍽️ Complimentary breakfast for two.
🚗 Free parking during your stay.
Located in the heart of the Galleria, this hotel is perfect for a romantic escape, shopping spree, or business trip. Don't miss out on this fantastic experience!
🏨 Fairfield Marriott Hotel Brownsville – Stay for 2
$100
Enjoy a relaxing stay in Brownsville, TX with this incredible package from the Fairfield Marriott Hotel. This offer includes:
🛏️ 2-night stay in a comfortable room.
🍽️ Complimentary breakfast every morning.
With a convenient location and excellent amenities, this hotel is perfect for business travelers, tourists, or a weekend getaway.
📺 Samsung 65” TV
$50
(Donated by iRent - Lezama Fence) Upgrade your entertainment experience with a Samsung 65” Smart TV! Whether you're binge-watching your favorite shows or enjoying a movie night with the family, this high-quality television delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart connectivity for easy access to all your favorite streaming apps.
¡Mejora tu experiencia de entretenimiento con una pantalla Samsung de 65” Smart TV! Disfruta de una calidad de imagen impresionante en 4K Ultra HD, con acceso a tus aplicaciones de streaming favoritas y conectividad inteligente. Ideal para noches de cine en casa o para ver tus series preferidas con la mejor resolución.
❄️ Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
$50
(Donated by iRent - Lezama Fence) Stay cool with the Yeti Tundra 45, a premium, hard-sided cooler built for adventure! Whether you're camping, fishing, or hosting a backyard BBQ, this cooler will keep your drinks and food icy cold for days. Durable and reliable, it’s the perfect addition to your outdoor gear!
Mantén todo bien frío con la Yeti Tundra 45, una hielera premium diseñada para la aventura. Ya sea para acampar, pescar o una carne asada con amigos, esta hielera mantendrá tus bebidas y alimentos fríos por días. ¡Durabilidad y resistencia en una hielera perfecta para cualquier ocasión!
🛞 Yeti Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler
$50
(Donated by iRent - Lezama Fence) Take your cold drinks anywhere with the Yeti Roadie 32 wheeled cooler! Featuring extra-durable wheels and Permafrost™ insulation, this cooler makes traveling to the beach, tailgate parties, or outdoor adventures effortless. Bid now and enjoy ice-cold refreshments wherever you go!
¡Lleva tus bebidas frías a cualquier lugar con la Yeti Roadie 32 con ruedas! Equipada con ruedas ultra resistentes y aislamiento Permafrost™, esta hielera es ideal para la playa, reuniones al aire libre o días de campo. ¡No dejes pasar la oportunidad de ganar esta hielera perfecta para cualquier aventura!
🍔 Bubba’s 33 Restaurant - Dinner for 4 + Merch
$30
Enjoy a delicious dinner for four at Bubba’s 33, where bold flavors and hearty meals come together! This package includes a variety of menu favorites PLUS exclusive Bubba’s 33 merchandise to take home. Perfect for a night out with friends or family!
Disfruta de una deliciosa cena para cuatro personas en Bubba’s 33, donde los sabores intensos y las porciones generosas se combinan para ofrecerte la mejor experiencia gastronómica. Este paquete incluye una selección de platillos favoritos del menú, además de merchandising exclusivo de Bubba’s 33. ¡Perfecto para una salida con amigos o en familia!
🥩 Texas Roadhouse - Dinner for 4 + Merch
$30
Savor a delicious steakhouse dinner for four at Texas Roadhouse! Enjoy their legendary hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and famous fresh-baked bread. Plus, take home Texas Roadhouse merch to show off your love for great Texas food!
¡Disfruta de una cena inolvidable para cuatro personas en Texas Roadhouse! Deléitate con sus famosos cortes de carne a mano, costillas que se desprenden del hueso y su pan recién horneado. Además, llévate merchandising exclusivo de Texas Roadhouse para presumir tu amor por la buena comida de Texas.
🥩 La Troje Restaurant, Brownsville TX – Dinner for 4
$50
Enjoy an authentic Mexican dining experience with a delicious grill platter for 4 people at La Troje Restaurant in Brownsville, TX. This package includes a variety of grilled meats, traditional side dishes, and the bold flavors of Mexican cuisine. Perfect for a night out with friends or family!
🌮 Mi Pueblito Restaurant – Mexican Taquiza for 50
$150
Make your next gathering unforgettable with a traditional Mexican taquiza for 50 people, courtesy of Mi Pueblito Restaurant!
🌮 A variety of authentic Mexican stews.
🍽️ Includes full service so you can relax and enjoy.
🥳 Perfect for fiestas, family reunions, or corporate events.
