Suewong Mcfadden Academy

Offered by

Suewong Mcfadden Academy

About the memberships

SMA 2026–2027 Sponsorship Campaign

🤝 Friend of SMA ($100–$499)
$100

No expiration

🌟 Supporters at this level help lay the foundation for student success and enrichment programming.🌟 Benefits: ⚫ Name listed as a Friend of SMA on the official SMA website ⚫ Mention in the SMA Annual Report ⚫ Certificate recognizing your contribution
🌿 Community Partner ($500–$999)
$500

No expiration

🌟 Community Partners are committed to supporting education access, equity, and creative learning. 🌟 Benefits: ⚫ Title as a Community Partner on SMA materials (website and newsletters) ⚫ Logo inclusion on SMA’s sponsorship page ⚫ Mention in the SMA Annual Report ⚫ Invitations to select SMA community events ⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🥉 Bronze Sponsor ($1,000–$2,499)
$1,000

No expiration

🌟 Bronze Sponsors help enhance daily classroom experiences through direct support of student learning and materials. 🌟 Benefits: ⚫ Title as a Bronze Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters) ⚫ Logo on SMA website sponsorship page ⚫ Business card-sized advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs ⚫ Mention in SMA newsletters ⚫ Invitations to select SMA events ⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🥈 Silver Sponsor ($2,500–$4,999)
$2,500

No expiration

🌟 Silver Sponsors support robust enrichment programming, including art, field trips, and STEM experiences.🌟 Benefits: ⚫ Title as a Silver Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters) ⚫ Logo on SMA website sponsorship page ⚫ Quarter-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs ⚫ Mention in SMA newsletters ⚫ Invitations to major SMA events ⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🥇 Gold Sponsor ($5,000–$9,999)
$5,000

No expiration

🌟 Gold Sponsors help fuel innovation and expand our reach—supporting scholarships, expansion efforts, and outreach. 🌟 Benefits: ⚫ Title as a Gold Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters) ⚫ Logo and clickable link on SMA sponsorship webpage ⚫ Half-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs ⚫ Recognition in SMA press releases and media outreach ⚫ Invitations to all SMA events ⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
💎 Platinum Sponsor ($10,000+)
$10,000

No expiration

🌟 Platinum Sponsors are visionary partners who leave a lasting legacy on the SMA community and its students.🌟 Benefits: ⚫ Exclusive title as a Platinum Sponsor on all SMA materials, including website, newsletters, and promotional items ⚫ Logo and clickable link featured prominently on the homepage of SMA’s website ⚫ Full-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs ⚫ Recognition in press releases and all media outreach ⚫ Opportunity to co-host a community event with SMA ⚫ VIP invitations to all SMA events ⚫ Custom plaque recognizing your support, displayed publicly at SMA
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