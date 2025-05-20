SMA 2026–2027 Sponsorship Campaign

🌟 Platinum Sponsors are visionary partners who leave a lasting legacy on the SMA community and its students.🌟 Benefits: ⚫ Exclusive title as a Platinum Sponsor on all SMA materials, including website, newsletters, and promotional items ⚫ Logo and clickable link featured prominently on the homepage of SMA’s website ⚫ Full-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs ⚫ Recognition in press releases and all media outreach ⚫ Opportunity to co-host a community event with SMA ⚫ VIP invitations to all SMA events ⚫ Custom plaque recognizing your support, displayed publicly at SMA

🌟 Platinum Sponsors are visionary partners who leave a lasting legacy on the SMA community and its students.🌟 Benefits: ⚫ Exclusive title as a Platinum Sponsor on all SMA materials, including website, newsletters, and promotional items ⚫ Logo and clickable link featured prominently on the homepage of SMA’s website ⚫ Full-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs ⚫ Recognition in press releases and all media outreach ⚫ Opportunity to co-host a community event with SMA ⚫ VIP invitations to all SMA events ⚫ Custom plaque recognizing your support, displayed publicly at SMA

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