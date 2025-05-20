SMA 2026–2027 Sponsorship Campaign

🌟 Supporters at this level help lay the foundation for student success and enrichment programming.🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Name listed as a Friend of SMA on the official SMA website
⚫ Mention in the SMA Annual Report
⚫ Certificate recognizing your contribution
🌟 Supporters at this level help lay the foundation for student success and enrichment programming.🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Name listed as a Friend of SMA on the official SMA website
⚫ Mention in the SMA Annual Report
⚫ Certificate recognizing your contribution
🌿 Community Partner ($500–$999)
$500
No expiration
🌟 Community Partners are committed to supporting education access, equity, and creative learning. 🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Title as a Community Partner on SMA materials (website and newsletters)
⚫ Logo inclusion on SMA’s sponsorship page
⚫ Mention in the SMA Annual Report
⚫ Invitations to select SMA community events
⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🌟 Community Partners are committed to supporting education access, equity, and creative learning. 🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Title as a Community Partner on SMA materials (website and newsletters)
⚫ Logo inclusion on SMA’s sponsorship page
⚫ Mention in the SMA Annual Report
⚫ Invitations to select SMA community events
⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🥉 Bronze Sponsor ($1,000–$2,499)
$1,000
No expiration
🌟 Bronze Sponsors help enhance daily classroom experiences through direct support of student learning and materials. 🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Title as a Bronze Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters)
⚫ Logo on SMA website sponsorship page
⚫ Business card-sized advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs
⚫ Mention in SMA newsletters
⚫ Invitations to select SMA events
⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🌟 Bronze Sponsors help enhance daily classroom experiences through direct support of student learning and materials. 🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Title as a Bronze Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters)
⚫ Logo on SMA website sponsorship page
⚫ Business card-sized advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs
⚫ Mention in SMA newsletters
⚫ Invitations to select SMA events
⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🥈 Silver Sponsor ($2,500–$4,999)
$2,500
No expiration
🌟 Silver Sponsors support robust enrichment programming, including art, field trips, and STEM experiences.🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Title as a Silver Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters)
⚫ Logo on SMA website sponsorship page
⚫ Quarter-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs
⚫ Mention in SMA newsletters
⚫ Invitations to major SMA events
⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🌟 Silver Sponsors support robust enrichment programming, including art, field trips, and STEM experiences.🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Title as a Silver Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters)
⚫ Logo on SMA website sponsorship page
⚫ Quarter-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs
⚫ Mention in SMA newsletters
⚫ Invitations to major SMA events
⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🥇 Gold Sponsor ($5,000–$9,999)
$5,000
No expiration
🌟 Gold Sponsors help fuel innovation and expand our reach—supporting scholarships, expansion efforts, and outreach. 🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Title as a Gold Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters)
⚫ Logo and clickable link on SMA sponsorship webpage
⚫ Half-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs
⚫ Recognition in SMA press releases and media outreach
⚫ Invitations to all SMA events
⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
🌟 Gold Sponsors help fuel innovation and expand our reach—supporting scholarships, expansion efforts, and outreach. 🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Title as a Gold Sponsor on SMA materials (website and newsletters)
⚫ Logo and clickable link on SMA sponsorship webpage
⚫ Half-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs
⚫ Recognition in SMA press releases and media outreach
⚫ Invitations to all SMA events
⚫ Certificate recognizing your support
💎 Platinum Sponsor ($10,000+)
$10,000
No expiration
🌟 Platinum Sponsors are visionary partners who leave a lasting legacy on the SMA community and its students.🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Exclusive title as a Platinum Sponsor on all SMA materials, including website, newsletters, and promotional items
⚫ Logo and clickable link featured prominently on the homepage of SMA’s website
⚫ Full-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs
⚫ Recognition in press releases and all media outreach
⚫ Opportunity to co-host a community event with SMA
⚫ VIP invitations to all SMA events
⚫ Custom plaque recognizing your support, displayed publicly at SMA
🌟 Platinum Sponsors are visionary partners who leave a lasting legacy on the SMA community and its students.🌟
Benefits:
⚫ Exclusive title as a Platinum Sponsor on all SMA materials, including website, newsletters, and promotional items
⚫ Logo and clickable link featured prominently on the homepage of SMA’s website
⚫ Full-page advertisement in the SMA Annual Report and event programs
⚫ Recognition in press releases and all media outreach
⚫ Opportunity to co-host a community event with SMA
⚫ VIP invitations to all SMA events
⚫ Custom plaque recognizing your support, displayed publicly at SMA
Add a donation for Suewong Mcfadden Academy
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