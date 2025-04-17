Sugar Loaf Community Foundation 5K Sponsorships

Bib Sponsor item
Bib Sponsor
$2,500
* Logo on all race bibs * Presented By Title on Start/Finish Banner Logo on all printed material & Race T-Shirts * Logo on Event Marketing Materials and Website * Sponsor Table at Event * 4 Race Tickets and Event Access * Sponsor Recognition during opening remarks
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
*Presented By Title on Start/Finish Banner * Logo on all printed material & Race T-Shirts * Logo on Event Marketing Materials and Website * Sponsor Table at Event * 4 Race Tickets and Event Access * Sponsor Recognition during opening remarks
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$750
* Logo on Website & T-Shirts * Logo on 2 Social Media Posts * Sponsor Table at Event * 2 Tickets and event access
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500
* Logo on Website & T-Shirts * Logo on 2 Social Media Posts * Sponsor Table at Event * 2 Tickets and event access
Water/Snack Sponsor item
Water/Snack Sponsor
$300
* Logo on Website * Logo on 1 Social Media Posts * Signage at Water & Snack Stations * 1 Race Ticket and Event Access
Mike Marker Sponsor item
Mike Marker Sponsor
$250
* Logo on 1 Social Media Post * Signage at Mile Markers * 1 Race Ticket and Event Access
Words of Encouragment item
Words of Encouragment
$150
* Sponsor a Sign with along the route offering words of encouragement or humor
Local Supporter item
Local Supporter
$100
* 1 Race Ticket
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing