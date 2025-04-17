Sugar Loaf Community Foundation 5K Sponsorships

* Logo on all race bibs
* Presented By Title on Start/Finish Banner Logo on all printed material & Race T-Shirts
* Logo on Event Marketing Materials and Website
* Sponsor Table at Event
* 4 Race Tickets and Event Access
* Sponsor Recognition during opening remarks
* Logo on all race bibs
* Presented By Title on Start/Finish Banner Logo on all printed material & Race T-Shirts
* Logo on Event Marketing Materials and Website
* Sponsor Table at Event
* 4 Race Tickets and Event Access
* Sponsor Recognition during opening remarks
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
*Presented By Title on Start/Finish Banner
* Logo on all printed material & Race T-Shirts
* Logo on Event Marketing Materials and Website
* Sponsor Table at Event
* 4 Race Tickets and Event Access
* Sponsor Recognition during opening remarks
*Presented By Title on Start/Finish Banner
* Logo on all printed material & Race T-Shirts
* Logo on Event Marketing Materials and Website
* Sponsor Table at Event
* 4 Race Tickets and Event Access
* Sponsor Recognition during opening remarks
Silver Sponsor
$750
* Logo on Website & T-Shirts
* Logo on 2 Social Media Posts
* Sponsor Table at Event
* 2 Tickets and event access
* Logo on Website & T-Shirts
* Logo on 2 Social Media Posts
* Sponsor Table at Event
* 2 Tickets and event access
Bronze Sponsor
$500
* Logo on Website & T-Shirts
* Logo on 2 Social Media Posts
* Sponsor Table at Event
* 2 Tickets and event access
* Logo on Website & T-Shirts
* Logo on 2 Social Media Posts
* Sponsor Table at Event
* 2 Tickets and event access
Water/Snack Sponsor
$300
* Logo on Website
* Logo on 1 Social Media Posts
* Signage at Water & Snack Stations
* 1 Race Ticket and Event Access
* Logo on Website
* Logo on 1 Social Media Posts
* Signage at Water & Snack Stations
* 1 Race Ticket and Event Access
Mike Marker Sponsor
$250
* Logo on 1 Social Media Post
* Signage at Mile Markers
* 1 Race Ticket and Event Access
* Logo on 1 Social Media Post
* Signage at Mile Markers
* 1 Race Ticket and Event Access
Words of Encouragment
$150
* Sponsor a Sign with along the route offering words of encouragement or humor
* Sponsor a Sign with along the route offering words of encouragement or humor