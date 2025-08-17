Sugar Plum Fairy Gala 2025

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Premium priority seating and guests at each of these tables receive an additional special favor. 10 seats per table.
Excellent priority seating and guests at each of these tables receive an additional special favor. 10 seats per table.
Priority seating and guests at each of these tables receive an additional special favor. 10 seats per table.
Individual seats will be placed according to the time in which they are purchased, so the earlier you purchase, the better the seating.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!