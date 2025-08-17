Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre

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Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre

About this event

Sugar Plum Fairy Gala 2025

2500 South Shore Blvd

League City, TX 77573, USA

Sugar Plum (Table of 10)
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium priority seating and guests at each of these tables receive an additional special favor. 10 seats per table.

Clara (Table of 10)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Excellent priority seating and guests at each of these tables receive an additional special favor. 10 seats per table.

Fritz (Table of 10)
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority seating and guests at each of these tables receive an additional special favor. 10 seats per table.

Individual
$65

Individual seats will be placed according to the time in which they are purchased, so the earlier you purchase, the better the seating.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!