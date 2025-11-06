Sugar Plum Market General Market Days Silent Auction

New Orleans Cooking School Experience with a 2 Night Stay for (2)

Looking to add a little spice to your life? Look no further than the New Orleans Cooking School

Experience! Learn the refined art of Creole and Cajun cooking taught by various well-known local chefs whose specialties include southern

favorites such as Gumbo, Jambalaya and Pralines.

New Orleans is a city with a rhythm, style and attitude all its own. It’s a city of festivals and

freewheeling fun. It’s a place where pirates and ghosts have free rein, where cemeteries are

above ground cities of the dead and Voodoo has its own royal queen. Here, Carnival stretches

for weeks, gumbo and crawfish recipes are family heirlooms and neighborhood pride is touted in

all corners of the Big Easy.

Experience Includes:

● 2-Hour Cooking Demonstration with Full Meal, Recipes and Beverages for (2)

● 2 Night Stay in a Standard Room at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or similar for (2) Terms and Conditions: Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day, Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival Weeks.