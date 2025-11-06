Sugar Plum Market General Market Days Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Luxury Mexico Resort 5 Night Stay in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto
Peñasco or Acapulco for (2)
Escape to paradise with this extraordinary travel package offering accommodations at
the Mayan Palace in five luxurious Vidanta resorts across Mexico: Riviera Maya, Nuevo
Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco. Each destination is a masterpiece,
blending natural beauty, world-class amenities, and impeccable service. With options for romantic getaways or unforgettable family vacations, this travel package
offers relaxation, adventure, and indulgence at every turn.
Experience Includes:
● Luxurious 5-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto
Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for (2)
● Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene wellness facilities and preferred golf
rates.
● Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and breathtaking landscapes. Terms and Conditions: Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Unique access code must be activated within 12 months, and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code. Only one package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of $150 per reservation which covers Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center. Certificates are for accommodations only and do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable—blackout period; Mid-December to early January.
Starting bid
New Orleans Cooking School Experience with a 2 Night Stay for (2)
Looking to add a little spice to your life? Look no further than the New Orleans Cooking School
Experience! Learn the refined art of Creole and Cajun cooking taught by various well-known local chefs whose specialties include southern
favorites such as Gumbo, Jambalaya and Pralines.
New Orleans is a city with a rhythm, style and attitude all its own. It’s a city of festivals and
freewheeling fun. It’s a place where pirates and ghosts have free rein, where cemeteries are
above ground cities of the dead and Voodoo has its own royal queen. Here, Carnival stretches
for weeks, gumbo and crawfish recipes are family heirlooms and neighborhood pride is touted in
all corners of the Big Easy.
Experience Includes:
● 2-Hour Cooking Demonstration with Full Meal, Recipes and Beverages for (2)
● 2 Night Stay in a Standard Room at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or similar for (2) Terms and Conditions: Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day, Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival Weeks.
Starting bid
Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for you and up to five guests.Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up.
Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends. Savor a gourmet culinary experience for six guests with a private chef experience in your home.
● Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted bespoke menu tailored to you and your guests
● Indulge in mouthwatering dishes, from filet mignon to creamy pancetta risotto
● Sit back and relax with ingredient purchase, preparation, service, and cleanup included for a seamless dining experience. Terms and Conditions: Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation. Exact menu offerings may vary based on chef availability at the time of reservation as well as any dietary restrictions or preferences. Subject to availability and blackout dates including July 4th, Labor Day, Superbowl Final, Thanksgiving, Christmas, NYE. Extensions are available on request. Sample menu would include:
Starters
Choose 1 dish:
Arugula and creamy burrata salad with prosciutto, pumpkin seeds, and a cider
vinaigrette
Lump crab cocktail with sweet corn, avocado, and red onion
Arancini with homemade marinara sauce
Main Dish
Choose 1 dish:
Filet mignon over mushroom risotto and sautéed asparagus
Pasta carbonara with pancetta and roasted chicken thigh served with sautéed carrots
Desserts
Choose 1 dish:
Chocolate molten lava cake served with vanilla ice cream and strawberry coulis
Caramel panna cotta with macerated fruit
Starting bid
Stargaze Texas: 2 night Stay for 2
Experience glamping under the stars for two at Retreat on the Hill and indulge in an ultimate food and wine experience. 360 Degree views for 2 nights in Texas Hill Country. The glamping accommodations is a unique clear dome that overlooks Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls. The suite has a king sized bed and ensuite bathroom. Included in your stay is a quided tasting menu of six wines that are paired with a delicious three course dinner prepared by Flat Creek Estate Winery's chef. Included as well is a $50 Gift Certificate to the Blue Bonnet Cafe, Marble Falls. Exclusive suite amenities include an indoor/outdoor shower and an outdoor "star soaking" tub on the large private deck. The location of this suite is an hour drive from Austin. This experience includes: ● 2 nights stay for two people at Retreat on the Hill, a luxury glamping resort. ● 3-course chef’s menu and wine tasting at Flat Creek Estate. ● $50 Gift certificate to the Blue Bonnet Cafe, Marble Falls ● Booking and concierge services. Terms and Conditions: ● Travel to be made within 24 months of date of Preview Night ● Must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance ● May be subject to refundable damage deposit to be paid by the donor. If a deposit is not required, the winner assumes responsibility for any damages incurred to the property. ● Reservations are subject to availability ● Once made, reservations cannot be changed ● In the event that this property is not available, a substitute of equal quality will be provided ● Air and ground transportation are not included unless where specified
Starting bid
2026 The Players Championship
Package with a 3 Night Stay and Dinner for (2)
The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament on the PGA Tour. Originally known as
the Tournament Players Championship, it began in 1974. The Players Championship offers the highest prize fund of any tournament in golf. The field usually includes the top 50 players in world rankings, but unlike the three major championships staged in the United States, it is not
an official event on the European Tour. The Players has often been considered the unofficial
"fifth major" due to its prestige, its host course, the TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course and its
considerably larger purse.
Experience Includes:
● Hyatt Regency Jacksonville 3 Night Stay or similar for (2)
● Tickets for Final Saturday and Sunday Rounds of the Players Championship 2026 at
TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for (2)
● Dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse or Ruth's Chris Steak House for (2)
● This Package Can Only Be Used in Fundraising Events Before January 2nd, 2026 Terms and Conditions: Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable.
Starting bid
Miami Style Adventure with Bloomingdale's Gift Card and 2 Night Stay for (2)
Head to marvelous Miami! This multicultural haven is home to some of the most fabulous
restaurants, nightclubs, beaches and shopping in the United States. Accommodations include
two nights at the newly renovated Hyatt Regency Miami. Centrally located with easy access to
Miami's hottest attractions, the hotel offers many incredible amenities such as dramatic city
views, recently updated spacious guestrooms, deluxe baths, a heated outdoor pool, and much
more; it is also just a 15-minute drive to South Beach, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. If
you're looking to shop the day away, look no further than Bloomingdale's where you will enjoy
a gift card for your shopping pleasure.
Experience Includes
Hyatt Regency Miami 2 Night Stay for (2)
$250 Bloomingdale's Gift Card
Starting bid
Savor the art of wine tasting with a private class for 10-12 led by an expert at the Nice Winery.
A seated, private wine class is available for 10-16 participants. The class takes place at Nice Winery and is conducted by a wine educator. It includes instruction, a selection of wines, and a charcuterie platter.
Class duration is 90-120 minutes
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