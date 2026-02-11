Pancreas Partner Circle

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Who it’s for:
For adults and young adults living with Type 1 Diabetes.
Purpose:
Connection + education + advocacy voice
This membership honors the strength, resilience, and responsibility of living with T1D daily. It provides access to educational resources, community conversations, and advocacy spaces.
Pancreas Partner Living with T1D-Membership Benefits:
Renews monthly
Who it’s for:
For parents and caregivers of children and teens (0–17) living with Type 1 Diabetes.
Purpose:
Stabilization + preparedness + education.
This membership recognizes the daily vigilance required to support a child who needs their pancreas partner 24/7. From 504 planning to emergency preparedness to navigating social and school environments, this lane is built for families carrying responsibility in real time.
Pancreas Partner Growing with T1D-Membership Benefits:
Renews monthly
Who it’s for:
For educators, school nurses, administrators, and support staff committed to safe, prepared classrooms.
Purpose:
Preparedness + compliance confidence + student safety.
When a child with T1D enters a school building, the school becomes part of their medical safety net. This membership equips educators with practical tools and access to a trusted community partner.
Pancreas Partner Teaching with T1D-Membership Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!