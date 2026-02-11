Sky's Pancreas Partners

Sky's Pancreas Partners

Pancreas Partner Circle

💛 Pancreas Partner – Living with T1D
$15

Renews monthly

Who it’s for:
For adults and young adults living with Type 1 Diabetes.


Purpose:
Connection + education + advocacy voice


This membership honors the strength, resilience, and responsibility of living with T1D daily. It provides access to educational resources, community conversations, and advocacy spaces.


Pancreas Partner Living with T1D-Membership Benefits:

  • Access to member-only virtual discussions
  • Early registration for community events
  • Priority updates on Go Kit and pantry initiatives
  • Discounted member pricing on SPP merchandise
  • Opportunities to contribute voice and lived experience to advocacy efforts
Pancreas Partner – Growing with T1D
$25

Renews monthly

Who it’s for:
For parents and caregivers of children and teens (0–17) living with Type 1 Diabetes.


Purpose:
Stabilization + preparedness + education.


This membership recognizes the daily vigilance required to support a child who needs their pancreas partner 24/7. From 504 planning to emergency preparedness to navigating social and school environments, this lane is built for families carrying responsibility in real time.


Pancreas Partner Growing with T1D-Membership Benefits:

  • Family-focused resource guides
  • Monthly caregiver virtual session
  • Emergency preparedness checklist downloads
  • 504 planning templates and readiness tools
  • Early access registration to family-focused events and gatherings
  • Priority notification for Go Kit and pantry activations
  • Discounted member pricing on SPP merchandise
💙 Pancreas Partner – Teaching with T1D
$20

Renews monthly

Who it’s for:
For educators, school nurses, administrators, and support staff committed to safe, prepared classrooms.


Purpose:
Preparedness + compliance confidence + student safety.


When a child with T1D enters a school building, the school becomes part of their medical safety net. This membership equips educators with practical tools and access to a trusted community partner.


Pancreas Partner Teaching with T1D-Membership Benefits:

  • T1D classroom quick-reference resources
  • 504 guidance support materials
  • Annual refresher webinar access
  • Early registration for educator training sessions
  • Digital recognition as a School-Ready Partner
