Sugar's Baby Shower Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour driving lesson with trainer Laura DeFazio! Lessons are available within 1.5 hours of West Grove, PA, or you can trailer to her farm.
Whether you’re looking to refine your skills or are a complete beginner, Laura tailors each lesson to suit all experience levels. From brushing up on technique to building a strong foundation, riders and drivers of all abilities are welcome.
Starting bid
Your horse will enjoy a one-hour training session with Standardbred trainer Leo Foo.
No matter your horse’s level, Leo can assist with everything from getting started to refining skills—Leo’s got it covered.
Starting bid
Experience a one-hour lesson with trainer Amy Metta at her beautiful farm in Farmingdale, NJ.
Specializing in English riding, Amy creates a supportive and confidence-building environment, whether you’re just getting started or looking to refine and elevate your skills in the saddle.
Starting bid
Brand New Large size horse halter.
Starting bid
Brand new small horse size purple halter.
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Pay It Forward Equestrian Gift Bag
Starting bid
1 bottle of Dark Horse wine and boot wine carrying bag
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A hot dog theme gift basket donated by Brielle Roman and Hot Dog the horse. More information and pictures to come.
Starting bid
A rubber ducky theme gift basket donated by Ashley Parsells and Rubber Ducky the horse. Items include - make your own Ducl, rubber duck bluetooth shower speaker, Duck socks, rubber ducks and more!
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A lobster theme gift basket donated by Mackenzie Puterbaugh and Larry the Lobster the horse. More information and pictures to come.
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1 Entry for April 25th Gymkhana Show @Broken Arrow Ranch. Donated by Diana Olds and Broken Arrow Ranch
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2 magnawave sessions for 2 horses. Must be used same day at same location. Donated by Lucky Horse Wellness LLC.
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Hand painted Wine Glasses, napkins, wine and cheese. Donated by Hot2Trot Horse Art Creations
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Women's Kerrits Polo shirt size L and Barn Hair Don't Care Hat - Donated by Kim Lucas
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Western Style purse - Donated by Kim Lucas
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Starting bid
Hand etched beer mugs and 12 pack of corona
Starting bid
Small cooler bag from PHHA, winter fleece hat and mini Foiled Again Breyer.
Starting bid
Purina grooming tote and 2 bottles of wine and Hershey kisses.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!