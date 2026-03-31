Trot Trot Standardbreds
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Trot Trot Standardbreds

About this event

Sales closed

Sugar's Baby Shower Fundraiser

Pick-up location

Cream Ridge, Upper Freehold, NJ 08514, USA

1 Hour Lesson with Laura DeFazio item
1 Hour Lesson with Laura DeFazio
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour driving lesson with trainer Laura DeFazio! Lessons are available within 1.5 hours of West Grove, PA, or you can trailer to her farm.

Whether you’re looking to refine your skills or are a complete beginner, Laura tailors each lesson to suit all experience levels. From brushing up on technique to building a strong foundation, riders and drivers of all abilities are welcome.

1 Hour Training with Leo Foo item
1 Hour Training with Leo Foo
$20

Starting bid

Your horse will enjoy a one-hour training session with Standardbred trainer Leo Foo.

No matter your horse’s level, Leo can assist with everything from getting started to refining skills—Leo’s got it covered.

1 Hour Lesson with Amy Metta item
1 Hour Lesson with Amy Metta
$20

Starting bid

Experience a one-hour lesson with trainer Amy Metta at her beautiful farm in Farmingdale, NJ.

Specializing in English riding, Amy creates a supportive and confidence-building environment, whether you’re just getting started or looking to refine and elevate your skills in the saddle.

Large Pink Horse Halter item
Large Pink Horse Halter
$5

Starting bid

Brand New Large size horse halter.

Small Purple Horse Halter item
Small Purple Horse Halter
$5

Starting bid

Brand new small horse size purple halter.

Pay It Forward Equestrian Gift Bag item
Pay It Forward Equestrian Gift Bag
$5

Starting bid

Pay It Forward Equestrian Gift Bag

  • Drawstring backpack
  • Towel
  • Baseball Hat
  • Number Pins
  • Luggage Tag
  • Keychain
  • Sticker
Dark Horse Wine Gift Set item
Dark Horse Wine Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

1 bottle of Dark Horse wine and boot wine carrying bag

Hot Dog Gift Basket item
Hot Dog Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

A hot dog theme gift basket donated by Brielle Roman and Hot Dog the horse. More information and pictures to come.

Rubber Ducky Gift Basket item
Rubber Ducky Gift Basket item
Rubber Ducky Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

A rubber ducky theme gift basket donated by Ashley Parsells and Rubber Ducky the horse. Items include - make your own Ducl, rubber duck bluetooth shower speaker, Duck socks, rubber ducks and more!

Lobster Theme Gift Basket item
Lobster Theme Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

A lobster theme gift basket donated by Mackenzie Puterbaugh and Larry the Lobster the horse. More information and pictures to come.

1 Entry for Broken Arrow Ranch item
1 Entry for Broken Arrow Ranch
$20

Starting bid

1 Entry for April 25th Gymkhana Show @Broken Arrow Ranch. Donated by Diana Olds and Broken Arrow Ranch

2 Magnawave Sessions item
2 Magnawave Sessions
$20

Starting bid

2 magnawave sessions for 2 horses. Must be used same day at same location. Donated by Lucky Horse Wellness LLC.

Hand Painted Wine Glasses item
Hand Painted Wine Glasses
$25

Starting bid

Hand painted Wine Glasses, napkins, wine and cheese. Donated by Hot2Trot Horse Art Creations

Kerrits Shirt and Barn Hat item
Kerrits Shirt and Barn Hat
$20

Starting bid

Women's Kerrits Polo shirt size L and Barn Hair Don't Care Hat - Donated by Kim Lucas

Western Purse item
Western Purse
$20

Starting bid

Western Style purse - Donated by Kim Lucas

Mimosa Basket item
Mimosa Basket
$10

Starting bid

Beer mugs & Corona item
Beer mugs & Corona
$12

Starting bid

Hand etched beer mugs and 12 pack of corona

PHHA Gift Bag item
PHHA Gift Bag
$5

Starting bid

Small cooler bag from PHHA, winter fleece hat and mini Foiled Again Breyer.

Grooming tote and Wine item
Grooming tote and Wine
$10

Starting bid

Purina grooming tote and 2 bottles of wine and Hershey kisses.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!