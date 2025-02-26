Suisun City Pride 2025 Sponsorship Page

Pride Presenting Stage Sponsor- 1 available item
Pride Presenting Stage Sponsor- 1 available
$10,000
Your logo on two side-stage banners, as well as primary on the event stage banner; overall event banner(s), back on the t-shirts, event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of the complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 10 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
Pride Founder- 2 available item
Pride Founder- 2 available
$5,000
Your logo inclusion on a special stage banner, overall event banner(s), event collateral, back of t-shirts, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary 10x10 booth space at this festival. 7 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
Stonewall Pride- 4 available item
Stonewall Pride- 4 available
$2,000
Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, back of the t-shirts, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 5 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
Beverage Tent Sponsor- 1 available item
Beverage Tent Sponsor- 1 available
$2,500
Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), as well as on beverage booth banner. Your logo branded event cups to use in serving, back of t-shirts, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 5 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. Check with [email protected] to see if this sponsorship is still available.
Christopher Street Remembered*- 8 available item
Christopher Street Remembered*- 8 available
$1,500
Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, back of t-shirts, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. (Christopher Street, in N.Y., is the home of Stonewall Inn.) [Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2025 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected]]
Harvey Milk Champion*- 16 available item
Harvey Milk Champion*- 16 available
$1,000
Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, back of t-shirts, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. [Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2025 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected]]
Out and Proud Supporter item
Out and Proud Supporter
$500
Your name included on a special sponsor event banner(s) and Group Media posts. Your organization can also take advantage of a 25% discount on booth space at the festival. 1 t-shirt for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
Proud Mary item
Proud Mary
$250
Your name included on a special sponsor event banner(s) and Group Media posts. Your organization can also take advantage of a 10% discount on booth space at the festival. 1 t-shirt for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
In Memoriam item
In Memoriam
$50
Name(s) of Honorees will be displayed in the electronic program. Names will be added to the program after your payment is confirmed.
Send a HUG item
Send a HUG
$10
Just as light encompasses all the colors of the Rainbow, a hug can encompass all your love and support. Send a hug to that someone special in your life. Their name will be entered into the electronic program.
