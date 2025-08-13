Suisun Pride 2026 Sponsorship Page

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. (Compton's Cafeteria Riot happened in San Francisco in August of 1966.)[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2025 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected]]