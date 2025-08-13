Suisun Pride 2026 Sponsorship Page

520 Solano St

Suisun City, CA 94585, USA

Pride Presenting Stage Sponsor- 1 available item
$10,000

Your logo on two side-stage banners, as well as primary on the event stage banner; overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of the complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 10 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

Pride Founder- 2 available item
$5,000

Your logo inclusion on a special stage banner, overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary 10x10 booth space at this festival. 7 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

Stonewall Pride- 4 available item
$2,000

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 5 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

Beverage Tent Sponsor- 1 available item
$2,500

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), as well as on beverage booth banner. Your logo branded event cups to use in serving, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 5 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. Check with [email protected] to see if this sponsorship is still available.

Compton's Cafeteria Remembered*- 8 available item
$1,500

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. (Compton's Cafeteria Riot happened in San Francisco in August of 1966.)[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2025 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected]]

Harvey Milk Champion*- 16 available item
$1,000

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2025 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected]]

Out and Proud Supporter item
$500

Your name included on a special sponsor event banner(s) and Group Media posts. Your organization can also take advantage of a 25% discount on booth space at the festival. 1 t-shirt for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

Proud Mary item
$250

Your name included on a special sponsor event banner(s) and Group Media posts. Your organization can also take advantage of a 10% discount on booth space at the festival. 1 t-shirt for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

In Memoriam item
$50

Name(s) of Honorees will be displayed in the electronic program.
Names will be added to the program after your payment is confirmed.

Send a HUG item
$10

Just as light encompasses all the colors of the Rainbow, a hug can encompass all your love and support. Send a hug to that someone special in your life. Their name will be entered into the electronic program.

