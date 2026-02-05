CHECKS ONLY SPONSORSHIP -Suisun Pride 2026

$10,00.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.

Your logo on two side-stage banners, as well as primary on the event stage banner; overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of the complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 10 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]