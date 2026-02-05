Solano Pride Center

Hosted by

Solano Pride Center

About this event

CHECKS ONLY SPONSORSHIP -Suisun Pride 2026

520 Solano St

Suisun City, CA 94585, USA

Pride Presenting Stage Sponsor item
Pride Presenting Stage Sponsor
Free

$10,00.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.

Your logo on two side-stage banners, as well as primary on the event stage banner; overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of the complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 10 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]

Pride Founder item
Pride Founder
Free

$5,000.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.

Your logo inclusion on a special stage banner, overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary 10x10 booth space at this festival. 7 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]

Stonewall Pride item
Stonewall Pride
Free

$2,000 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 5 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]

Beverage Tent Sponsor item
Beverage Tent Sponsor
Free

$2500.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY. Check with Will at [email protected] or by phone at 707.200.7916, to see if this sponsorship is still available.

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), as well as on beverage booth banner. Your logo branded event cups to use in serving, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 5 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.

Compton's Cafeteria Remembered*- 8 available item
Compton's Cafeteria Remembered*- 8 available
Free

$1500.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. (Compton's Cafeteria Riot happened in San Francisco in August of 1966.)

[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected]]

Harvey Milk Champion*- 2 available item
Harvey Milk Champion*- 2 available
Free

$1000.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.

Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]

Out and Proud Supporter item
Out and Proud Supporter
Free

$500.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.

Your name included on a special sponsor event banner(s) and Group Media posts. Your organization can also take advantage of a 25% discount on booth space at the festival. 1 t-shirt for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. If you wish to have your ad included in the Suisun Pride 2026 digital program, please add a donation of $100.00 in Item 11.

Proud Mary item
Proud Mary
$250

$250.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.

Your name included on a special sponsor event banner(s) and Group Media posts. Your organization can also take advantage of a 10% discount on booth space at the festival. 1 t-shirt for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. If you wish to have your ad included in the Suisun Pride 2026 digital program, please add a donation of $100.00 in Item 11.

In Memoriam item
In Memoriam
$50

Name(s) of Honorees will be displayed in the digital program.
Names will be added to the program after your payment is confirmed.

Send a HUG item
Send a HUG
$10

Just as light encompasses all the colors of the Rainbow, a hug can encompass all your love and support. Send a hug to that someone special in your life. Their name will be entered into the digital program.

Donation to Solano Pride Center item
Donation to Solano Pride Center
$100

If you wish to have your ad included in the Suisun Pride 2026 digital program, please add a donation of $100.00 here. Thank you.

Add a donation for Solano Pride Center

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