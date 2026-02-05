CHECKS ONLY SPONSORSHIP -Suisun Pride 2026

About this event
$10,00.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.
Your logo on two side-stage banners, as well as primary on the event stage banner; overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of the complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 10 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]
$5,000.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.
Your logo inclusion on a special stage banner, overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary 10x10 booth space at this festival. 7 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]
$2,000 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.
Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary 10x10 booth space at the festival. 5 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]
$2500.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY. Check with Will at [email protected] or by phone at 707.200.7916, to see if this sponsorship is still available.
Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), as well as on beverage booth banner. Your logo branded event cups to use in serving, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 5 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
$1500.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.
Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. (Compton's Cafeteria Riot happened in San Francisco in August of 1966.)
[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected]]
$1000.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.
Your logo inclusion on overall event banner(s), event collateral, and Individual Social Media Promotion/Mention at the events. Your organization can also take advantage of a complimentary booth space at the festival. 3 t-shirts for your team at the Suisun City Pride event.
[Artwork must be submitted by 5/1/2026 by end of day for inclusion in collateral material possible with earlier submission. Social Media Promotion/Mention happens upon receipt of payment by the promoting party. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected].]
$500.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.
Your name included on a special sponsor event banner(s) and Group Media posts. Your organization can also take advantage of a 25% discount on booth space at the festival. 1 t-shirt for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. If you wish to have your ad included in the Suisun Pride 2026 digital program, please add a donation of $100.00 in Item 11.
$250.00 BY SELECTING THIS ITEM, I AGREE TO PAY MY SPONSORSHIP BY CHECK AND WILL SUBMIT THIS INFORMATION, TO SPC, ON BEHALF OF MY COMPANY.
Your name included on a special sponsor event banner(s) and Group Media posts. Your organization can also take advantage of a 10% discount on booth space at the festival. 1 t-shirt for your team at the Suisun City Pride event. If you wish to have your ad included in the Suisun Pride 2026 digital program, please add a donation of $100.00 in Item 11.
Name(s) of Honorees will be displayed in the digital program.
Names will be added to the program after your payment is confirmed.
Just as light encompasses all the colors of the Rainbow, a hug can encompass all your love and support. Send a hug to that someone special in your life. Their name will be entered into the digital program.
If you wish to have your ad included in the Suisun Pride 2026 digital program, please add a donation of $100.00 here. Thank you.
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