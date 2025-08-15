Suit And Sneakers Exclusive Event Benefit Bam Books Brotherhood Charity Organization

Suits & Sneakers – VIP Experience

📅 Arrival: 5:30 PM – Early Red Carpet Access

Be the first to walk the red carpet and enjoy the spotlight with full media coverage.

✨ VIP Lounge Experience

Exclusive seating in a beautifully styled lounge with plush couches

Signature drinks , coffee & mocktails

Gourmet snacks & decadent desserts

Access to perfect photo moments on the red carpet

🎉 Event Highlights

Red carpet welcome

Cocktail hour

Official opening ceremony

Fashion show

Live band & performances

DJ & dancing until late

👗 Strict Dress Code

Men: Light-colored suits (white, nude, beige) with sneakers

Women: Cocktail dresses or chic cocktail-style outfits in white, nude, or light beige tones with heels

💖 Giving Back

= every ticket supports Bam Books Brotherhood,