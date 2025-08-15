Hosted by

Suit And Sneakers Exclusive Event Benefit Bam Books Brotherhood Charity Organization

91 Brownstone Rd

Oakley, CA 94561, USA

VIP Suits & Sneakers
$100

Suits & Sneakers – VIP Experience

📅 Arrival: 5:30 PM – Early Red Carpet Access
Be the first to walk the red carpet and enjoy the spotlight with full media coverage.

✨ VIP Lounge Experience

  • Exclusive seating in a beautifully styled lounge with plush couches
  • Signature drinks, coffee & mocktails
  • Gourmet snacks & decadent desserts
  • Access to perfect photo moments on the red carpet

🎉 Event Highlights

  • Red carpet welcome
  • Cocktail hour
  • Official opening ceremony
  • Fashion show
  • Live band & performances
  • DJ & dancing until late

👗 Strict Dress Code

Men: Light-colored suits (white, nude, beige) with sneakers
Women: Cocktail dresses or chic cocktail-style outfits in white, nude, or light beige tones with heels

💖 Giving Back

= every ticket supports Bam Books Brotherhood,

General Entry Suits & Sneakers
$70

📅 Arrival: 6:30 PM
Walk the red carpet and have your moment captured by our event photographer before joining the excitement of the night.

✨ What’s Included

  • Event access from 6:30 PM
  • Networking & entertainment
  • Access to the main event area
  • Welcome drinks

