Sullivan Language Immersion Academy PTO 2025/2026

Tier One: Five Volunteer Hours
Free

Valid for one year

Agree to volunteer at least 5 hours of time during the school year. PTO volunteer hours can be completed by making copies, selling Dippin' Dots or movie night concessions, and so much more.

Tier Two: One Time Minimum Donation
$1

Valid for one year

Can't commit to 5 hours, please consider donating and volunteering as you are able to through out the year.

Tier Three - $10 Recurring Donation
$10

Renews monthly

Don't have time to volunteer, but would love to help the SLIA PTO support Sullivan teachers and students?
Start a monthly donation. We have two options: $10 or $20. Recurring payments end the last day of school.

Tier Four - $20 Recurring Donation
$20

Renews monthly

Don't have time to volunteer, but would love to help the SLIA PTO support Sullivan teachers and students?
Start a monthly donation. We have two options: $10 or $20. Recurring payments end the last day of school.

