Sullivan Language Immersion Academy PTO 2025/2026

Valid for one year
Agree to volunteer at least 5 hours of time during the school year. PTO volunteer hours can be completed by making copies, selling Dippin' Dots or movie night concessions, and so much more.
Can't commit to 5 hours, please consider donating and volunteering as you are able to through out the year.
Renews monthly
Don't have time to volunteer, but would love to help the SLIA PTO support Sullivan teachers and students?
Start a monthly donation. We have two options: $10 or $20. Recurring payments end the last day of school.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!